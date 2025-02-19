Al Jazeera takes a close look at favourites India against Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener on Thursday.

Who: Bangladesh vs India

What: ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

When: Thursday, February 20 at 1pm (09:00 GMT)

The favourites to lift the Champions Trophy, India, enter the tournament on Thursday when they face Bangladesh in Dubai.

All of India’s matches will be played in UAE instead of Pakistan, the host nation of the 2025 edition, after reaching an agreement – with regards their participation in the tournament – with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma’s side were defeated finalists in the last ICC one-day international tournament, the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and will still be licking their wounds, to some extent, following their loss to Australia on home soil.

The 2024 T20 World Cup victory will have gone some way to making up for the 50-over failure. A victory in the Champions Trophy, where the host nation and closest rivals, Pakistan, are the second favourites, will only help to vanquish the painful memories of the Australian victory in Ahmedabad.

Why are India favourites to win the Champions Trophy?

India’s position at the top of the ICC’s ODI rankings is the clear reason for their tag as favourites, but the geographical position of the tournament should also play into the Indians’ hands.

With all their matches to be played in UAE, including the final should they reach it, India will be confident that their spin-strong squad will be able to turn their opponents in knots.

India will take this competition fiercely seriously as they look to add to their two previous Champions Trophy victories, in 2002 and 2013, and their two most senior players, Rohit and Virat Kohli, could well be playing in their final tournaments for India. What better way to go out for the respective 37- and 36-year-olds?

What chance do Bangladesh have?

Bangladesh hosted the first Champions Trophy in 1998, although at the time were not eligible to play in the tournament aimed at raising money for non-Test playing nations, as the Tigers were at the time.

They entered the competition in the following edition, where they fell at the first hurdle, but have come a long way since then.

The Tigers reached the quarterfinals of the 2015 Cricket World Cup, but went one better in England two years later by reaching the Champions Trophy semifinals – where they were defeated by India.

Slipping to ninth in the latest ICC ODI rankings is not ideal, nor is opening against the might of India, but, with proven growth and match winners in their ranks, the Tigers may roar once again at this edition.

Form guide – India

India’s 3-0 ODI series win against England earlier this month was both a flag in the sand for Rohit Sharma’s side and a shot across the bows of every other team.

It also put to bed any doubts about the Indians’ 50-over form. Their last ODI series was in August last year in Sri Lanka where the hosts, who have not qualified for this edition, were 2-0 winners in the three-match series

Form guide – Bangladesh

Bangladesh do not bring any ODI form into the tournament at all. Their last ODI series was against West Indies in December last year – where the hosts clean swept the three-match series.

Their last ODI win came on November 9, during their 2-1 series defeat by Afghanistan in UAE.

Head-to-head

India and Bangladesh have faced each other in 41 ODI matches.

The Men in Blue have won of those 32 games, while Bangladesh have only claimed victory on eight occasions.

Last five ODI matches

Bangladesh: L W L L L

India: L L W W W

Bangladesh team news

Bangladesh are hampered by the loss of all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to injury.

The emergence of fast bowler Nahid Rana has bolstered the seam attack, while the spin department remains a strength of the Tigers.

India team news

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are all set to start as India go with a spin-heavy side to suit the conditions in Dubai.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana will vie to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in opening the opening with Mohammed Shami.

Bangladesh squad

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana

India squad

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.