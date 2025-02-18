Sport|Football

Real Madrid vs Man City: UEFA Champions League – team news, preview, start

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Manchester City must not be underestimated in their Champions League playoff.

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 18: Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid CF, seen speaking during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg Training And Press Conference at Ciudad Real Madrid on February 18, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to the Champions League and LaLiga double last season [Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images]
Published On 18 Feb 2025

Who: Real Madrid vs Manchester City
What: UEFA Champions League
Where: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
When: Wednesday, February 19 at 9pm local time (20:00 GMT)
Follow Al Jazeera Sports’s live text and photo commentary stream of the match.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola was deliberately underestimating the English side’s hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16.

European champions Madrid hold a 3-2 lead on City, who have struggled this season and are fourth in the Premier League, ahead of the playoff round second leg on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After thrashing Newcastle 4-0 on Saturday, Guardiola said English champions City have only a 1-percent chance of knocking out the record 15-time European Cup winners.

“He does not truly think that, I’ll ask him before the game — do you really think you’ve got a 1-percent chance?” Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday.

“He really thinks they’ve got more chance than that … we don’t think we have 99-percent chance.

“We think we have a small advantage that we have to take advantage of, and try to play the same game we set up in the first leg, which went well.”

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City Training - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - February 18, 2025 Manchester City's Jack Grealish with manager Pep Guardiola during training Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looked in a playful mood in training before the game [Lee Smith/Reuters]

Guardiola won three LaLiga titles and two Champions League crowns in his time with Real’s arch-rivals in Spain, Barcelona.

What is the latest on Real Madrid vs Spanish referees?

Ancelotti also reiterated his frustration with Spanish refereeing, following some controversial decisions which went against his side in recent LaLiga matches.

Ancelotti said he was more comfortable with refereeing in the Champions League.

“Statistics speak for themselves, in Europe, there’s less controversy in this sense, there are less VAR interventions,” said Ancelotti.

“The VAR only intervenes when it’s necessary, and usually, the Champions League features the best referees from each country, so the quality is very high in this sense.”

Jude Bellingham reacts.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, left, reacts to being presented a red card during the match at Osasuna [File: Ander Gillenea/AFP]

Is Bellingham available after red card against Osasuna?

England international Jude Bellingham was sent off for dissent during Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday in LaLiga, but the resulting suspension is not applicable in the Champions League.

Bellingham’s teammate Federico Valverde said he did not want the midfielder to change his ways.

“What I want is players who leave their soul out on the pitch, in this case with Jude in the last game, I always want him to be like that,” Valverde told reporters.

“Jude is a player who shows character, who always wants to win, who always wants to fight.

“This time he got a red card, but I like that he’s giving everything, his spikiness … we have to stay united as a team.”

Real Madrid team news

Ancelotti confirmed in his news conference ahead of the game that defender Antonio Rudiger was fit to start for the holders after injury, but Lucas Vazquez would only be ready for the bench.

Manchester City team news

Erling Haaland is set to face Real despite taking a heavy blow in the victory against Newcastle.

The striker was grounded for some time in pain after taking a knock during the game, but Guardiola says he expected the striker to be fit.

Head-to-head

The teams have faced each other 16 times, with Real emerging as winners on six occasions.

City have not been there to make up the numbers, however, as they have claimed victory in five of the encounters.

Although City haven’t beaten Real in their last three games, Guardiola’s side did emerge victorious on away goals when the sides were pitted together in this competition in City’s Champions League winning campaign two seasons ago.

The Cityzens have won only one of their six trips to Madrid, which came courtesy of a 2-1 win in 2020.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

