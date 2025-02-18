Al Jazeera takes a close look at hosts Pakistan against New Zealand before their Champions Trophy opener on Wednesday.

Who: Pakistan vs New Zealand

What: ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Where: National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

When: Wednesday, February 19 at 2pm (09:00 GMT)

Host-nation Pakistan and New Zealand open the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday with both sides looking to lay down an earlier marker for the tournament.

Pakistan are second favourites, behind India, to win the tournament but lost their last warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday to increase the spotlight on this match.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup winners, Australia, are also a team to beat, but Al Jazeera takes a close look at the curtain-raiser in Karachi between two sides who hope to be lifting the trophy on March 9.

Why are defending champions Pakistan not the favourites?

Pakistan lifted the last edition of the Champions Trophy by beating India in the final in 2017, but the defeated finalists are the favourites for the tournament based on their consistency since then.

Pakistan have key match-winning players in the form of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, both former captains, but the nation’s ability to implode at any stage in any match and any series has led to a reputation that precedes them.

The off-field turbulence does not help, either. Gary Kirsten was appointed as white-ball coach last year but soon quit and was replaced by Test-match coach, Jason Gillespie. The former Australian bowler soon followed his South African predecessor out the door, having both appeared to be popular figures with the players.

What are New Zealand’s chances at the Champions Trophy?

New Zealand, who lifted the Champions Trophy in 2000, were defeated finalists in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final and can never be written off at major tournaments. Although not boasting the populace of any of the other major teams at the tournament and beyond, the Kiwis relentlessly churn out talent that impresses on the global stage and in domestic competitions around the world.

The Kiwis are currently ranked fourth in the world, so must be considered a serious contender but topping the two favourites, as well as World Cup-holders Australia, and vanquishing their 2019 conquerors, England, will be a tall order.

When was the last time Pakistan hosted a major tournament?

International cricket in Pakistan has been heavily restricted in recent years following the attack by gunmen on the Sri Lankan cricket team’s bus in Lahore in 2009, which wounded six players.

Pakistan was shunned by top teams after the attack, and the Champions Trophy marks the first major global tournament to be hosted in the country in nearly 30 years.

Form guide – Pakistan

Despite their defeat by New Zealand on the eve of the tournament, Pakistan bring a surprisingly good form book with them into the tournament. The men in green have won their last three bilateral ODI series on the road, which include a 2-1 triumph over world champions Australia and a 3-0 trouncing of a formidable South Africa side.

Form guide – New Zealand

The micro and macro of New Zealand’s form book are impressive. The Kiwis have reached the knockout stages of ICC World Cups in four of the last five tournaments. They also carry the tri-series win against Pakistan and South Africa – during which they twice overcame the former.

Sri Lanka, who failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy, tied their series in New Zealand 2-2 in January, with the hosts skittled for 150 in the final match of the four-game series. No batter, other than Mark Chapman (81), reached 20.

Last five ODI matches

Pakistan: W W L W L

New Zealand: W L W W W

Head-to-head

New Zealand ended a recent run of Pakistan dominance in ODI matches between the sides by winning three of the last four encounters. Prior to that, Pakistan had claimed victory in seven of the last nine completed matches.

Pakistan team news

Pakistan are likely to be unchanged from the side that were defeated by New Zealand on the eve of the Champions Trophy.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan has suggested that keeping faith in players will remain the strategy that Pakistan take, rather than chopping and changing, going into the tournament.

New Zealand team news

New Zealand suffered another setback before the Champions Trophy, losing Lockie Ferguson to a foot injury.

The fast bowler was injured in a warm-up match against Afghanistan on Sunday.

His place in the New Zealand squad has been taken by Kyle Jamieson, who played his most recent one-day international in September 2023.

The injury to Ferguson follows the loss of another fast bowler, Ben Sears, to a hamstring injury.

Pakistan squad

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand squad

Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young