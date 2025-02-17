Barcelona top LaLiga as Lewandowski penalty seals Rayo Vallecano win

Robert Lewandowski’s penalty sends Barcelona to the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona returned to the top of the Spanish league on goal difference after Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty secured a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

The Catalan club took advantage of weekend slip-ups by Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid to move on to 51 points on Monday, the same as Madrid and a point clear of Atlético.

Madrid drew 1-1 at Osasuna on Saturday, and Atletico was held by the same score at home by Celta Vigo.

“We shouldn’t fall into the trap of looking too much at what’s happening in the table,” Barcelona keeper Wojciech Szczesny told Barca One after the match.

“We were also, at one point, nine points ahead of everyone else. You could see that when you get too excited or too relaxed, things can change very quickly. So, we have to be at our very best in the next match and then the game after that.

“We still have three trophies to fight for. We have the chance to do something very special this season.”

Barcelona took the lead after 27 minutes when Pathe Ciss brought down Inigo Martínez in the box, and a penalty was awarded after a video review. Lewandowski sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Both sides had chances to score after that.

Augusto Batalla saved well from Lamine Yamal, who was playing the 100th game of his career, while at the other end, Jorge De Frutos had the ball in the net for Rayo, only to see it ruled out for offside.

De Frutos was always dangerous for Rayo, but as the game went on, the home side took control and extended its unbeaten run to 12 matches.

“I said that we would fight until the end, and that’s what we are doing. It’s not finished,” Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said.

“We are now in a good situation – it’s good for the club and for the confidence for the players, and, of course, for the fans. For the whole club, it’s a big thing. But it’s not the end. So we have a long long way to go.”

The defeat ended Rayo’s nine-game unbeaten streak that stretched back to December 7.