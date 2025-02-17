Sport|Tennis

Alcaraz beats Cilic in straight sets to advance at Qatar Open

Spain’s Carlo Alcaraz beats Croatia’s Marin Cilic to progress to the last 16 of the Qatar Open.

Tennis - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 17, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round of 32 match against Croatia's Marin Cilic REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round of 32 match against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Qatar Open [Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters]
Published On 17 Feb 2025

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has overcome Croatian veteran Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4 to reach the round of 16 at the Qatar Open.

The 36-year-old Cilic, the 2014 United States Open champion who has fallen to number 192 in the rankings, was playing his first match of the season after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

The Croatian led 4-3 and 0-40 on Alcaraz’s serve in the second set on Friday, but the Spanish four-time major winner managed to recover and then broke in the next game.

“I am just really happy that I stayed calm at that moment – breathing, going through my routines, making good points,” Alcaraz said. “That’s why I was able to win in two sets.”

Alcaraz will play either China’s Zhang Zhizhen or Italy’s Luca Nardi next.

Tennis - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 17, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his round of 32 match against Croatia's Marin Cilic REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his round of 32 match against Croatia’s Marin Cilic [Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters]

Earlier, seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost 6-4, 6-4 to Jiri Lehecka.

Also on Monday, eighth-seeded Briton Jack Draper beat Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 6-2, 7-6 (4) to set up a meeting with another Australian, Christopher O’Connell.

Several other top players will play their first matches on Tuesday.

Second-seeded Alex de Minaur will face Roman Safiullin. Novak Djokovic, who had to pull out of his Australian Open semifinal with a hamstring injury, will take on Matteo Berrettini.

Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Stefano Tsitsipas will also play on Tuesday.

Tennis - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 17, 2025 Golden State Warriors NBA player Jimmy Butler plays tennis with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Golden State Warriors NBA player Jimmy Butler played tennis with Alcaraz at the end of his match at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar [Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters]
