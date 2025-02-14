Sport|Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Prize pot to climb to $6.9m

Prize money increased for Champions Trophy as International Cricket Council adds weight to push to reboot tournament.

Pakistan players take a selfie at the podium during an award ceremony.
Host nation Pakistan are also the defending champions after winning the 2017 Champions Trophy [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP]
Published On 14 Feb 2025

The Champions Trophy prize pot will increase to $6.9m this year, a jump of 53% from 2017, with the winners receiving $2.24m, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.

Holders Pakistan will host an ICC showpiece event for the first time in 28 years. The eight-team quadrennial One-Day International (ODI) tournament kicks off on February 19 in Karachi and the final will be held on March 9.

There will be 15 matches across Pakistan and Dubai, after India refused to travel to rivals Pakistan, instead agreeing to play their matches in the neutral Gulf city.

The runners-up will get $1.12m, and the losing semifinalists will be awarded $560,000 each. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.

FILE PHOTO: People flash lights from their mobile phones during the inauguration of the National Bank Stadium after the completion of renovation works ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in Karachi, Pakistan February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
Fans flash lights from their mobile phones during the inauguration of the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan after the completion of renovation works before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament on February 11 [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

The 2021 edition of the Champions Trophy was scrapped by the ICC in 2016, which wanted only one major tournament in each of the sport’s three international formats, prioritising the 50-over World Cup. The decision was reversed in late 2021.

The 2023 edition of the quadrennial 10-team ODI World Cup, won by Australia after they beat India in Gujarat, featured a larger number of group-stage and knockout matches and offered a $4m prize for the winning team from a pot of $10m.

Pakistan beat Australia in the final at Lord’s in London, United Kingdom, to claim the trophy when the tournament was last staged in 2017.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

