Havertz hits Arsenal’s Premier League hopes as knee surgery ends season

Arsenal’s title hopes are hit by another injury to one of their forwards as Kai Havertz is ruled out for the rest of the season.

Arsenal have confirmed that forward Kai Havertz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury – dealing a seismic blow to their Premier League title challenge.

The 25-year-old Germany forward was injured during the club’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Arsenal issued a statement on Thursday confirming the extent of the injury.

“We can confirm that Kai Havertz has sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week,” the club said.

“Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days.

“Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season.”

Arsenal, Premier League runners-up over the past two seasons, are seven points behind leaders Liverpool with 14 games to go.

Advertisement

Manager Mikel Arteta faces a huge headache after the Gunners did not bolster their attacking options during the recent transfer window.

Arsenal failed in their bid to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa last month.

Havertz had been due to lead Arsenal’s line for the remainder of the campaign, having scored 15 times in 32 appearances this season. He was the club’s leading scorer in the Premier League with nine goals, as the Gunners’s forward line has largely failed to fire.

His last goal came in the 5-1 win at defending Premier League champions Manchester City on February 2.

Gabriel Jesus is out for the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month.

Bukayo Saka has been absent since December, but it is hoped the England international, who travelled with his teammates to the Middle East, could return next month.

Gabriel Martinelli also faces a spell on the sidelines after he was forced off in Arsenal’s League Cup second-leg semifinal defeat at Newcastle last week.

It leaves the Gunners with only Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as recognised forward players. The Gunners are next in action when they travel to Leicester City in the league on Saturday.