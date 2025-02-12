All you need to know about the groups, format, fixtures, match start times and venues for the tournament.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Champions Trophy is back after an eight-year hiatus.

The elite one-day international (ODI) tournament’s last winners, Pakistan, are playing host to their first ICC event since the 50-over World Cup in 1996.

The world’s top eight men’s teams will compete in the 19-day tournament (February 19 until March 9), which will also see archrivals Pakistan and India face-off in the group stage.

Here’s a lowdown on how the tournament will be played and the full match schedule:

Which teams are playing in the ICC Champions Trophy?

Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand

Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa

What’s the format of the Champions Trophy?

The tournament will be played in a simple round-robin format in the group stage, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semifinals.

Each team will receive two points for a win, one for a “no result” or tie and none for a loss. In case of tied points, the semifinalists will be determined on net run rate.

What are the Champions Trophy venues?

Pakistan will host nine of the 15 games at home, while all of India’s fixtures will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the Indian government’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan.

Should India qualify for the knockouts, they will play the first semifinal, which will be held in Dubai. And if India make it through to the final, the all-important game will be moved from Lahore to Dubai.

The three Pakistan venues to be used during the tournament are the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What’s the full match schedule of the Champions Trophy?

February 19, Wednesday

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) – National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

February 20, Thursday

Bangladesh vs India, 1pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

February 21, Friday

Afghanistan vs South Africa, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) – National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

February 22, Saturday

Australia vs England, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

February 23, Sunday

Pakistan vs India, 1pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

February 24, Monday

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 25, Tuesday

Australia vs South Africa, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 26, Wednesday

Afghanistan vs England, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

February 27, Thursday

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 28, Friday

Afghanistan vs Australia, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

March 1, Saturday

England vs South Africa, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) [- National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

March 2, Sunday

New Zealand vs India, 1pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

March 4, Tuesday

First semifinal, 1pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

March 5, Wednesday

Second semifinal, 2pm local time (09:00 GMT) – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

March 9, Sunday

Final, 09:00 GMT – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan or Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE (if India qualifies).