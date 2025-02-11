The Chelsea striker is cleared of racially aggravated harassment after calling a police officer ‘stupid and white’ in 2023.

Australian women’s football captain Sam Kerr was found not guilty of racially abusing a British police officer after a dispute with a cab driver.

Kerr, who has Indian ancestry, called officer Stephen Lovell “stupid and white” after police were called following a drunken dispute with a cab driver in the early hours of January 30, 2023.

The 31-year-old, one of the world’s top female strikers who plays for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League (WSL), admitted saying those words but denied one count of racially aggravated harassment.

Her lawyer argued in the south London court that she was making a comment about power and privilege, and Kerr gave evidence last week that she felt police treated her differently because of the colour of her skin.

Kerr was acquitted by a jury on Tuesday after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. She showed no emotion in the dock as the verdict was delivered.