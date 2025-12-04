Qatar keep alive FIFA Arab Cup hopes with Syria draw as Palestine top group

Tense FIFA Arab Cup group finale awaits as Asian Cup holders Qatar held by Syria while Palestine also draw with Tunisia.

Tournament hosts Qatar kept alive their FIFA Arab Cup 2025 hopes, avoiding a shock early elimination, following a 1-1 draw with Syria in Group A at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Having lost their opening match to Palestine, the AFC Asian Cup holders need to avoid defeat on Thursday to maintain their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Despite dominating proceedings, with 18 attempts on goal while Syria only managed two efforts on target, Qatar’s nerves were heightened as they had to wait until the 77th minute to find the breakthrough.

Ahmed Alaaeldin converted Edmilson Junior’s assist and appeared to hand his side the win until Omar Kharbin’s 90th-minute strike denied the hosts.

Group leaders Palestine also came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Tunisia earlier in the day.

The group now goes to the final round of games on Sunday when Qatar face Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, while Syria face Palestine at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Palestine only need to draw their final game to seal their progress to the knockout stages, but must win the match to secure top spot.

Should Syria lose the match, then Qatar and Tunisia will be offered a winner-takes-all chance for a place in the next round.

Tunisia had stormed into a two-goal lead in the earlier kickoff against Palestine after Ismael Gharbi’s 16th-minute corner was turned in by Amor Layouni.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane then laid on a square ball for Firas Chaouat to convert six minutes into the second period.

Palestine were far from done, however, as Hamed Hamdan volleyed his side back into the game before Zaid Qunbar drilled low through a crowd with five minutes to play.