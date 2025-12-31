Sudan lose to Burkina Faso as Algeria win again at AFCON 2025

Burkina Faso ‌book second place in Group E at ‍the Africa ‍Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Sudan.

Sudan must face 2022 champions Senegal in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 2-0 to Burkina Faso in their final group game, while Algeria beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1.

Lassina Traore’s early strike put Burkina Faso ahead at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Wednesday, before Algozoli Nooh squandered the chance to equalise for Sudan when he put a penalty wide.

Arsene Kouassi, of French Ligue 1 side Lorient, sealed Burkina Faso’s win late on.

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage from Group E behind Algeria. Burkina Faso simply needed to avoid defeat in order to advance in second place.

The 2013 runners-up will go to Marrakesh for a last-16 tie against the winners of Group F, which concludes later on Wednesday with reigning champions Ivory Coast vying for top spot alongside Cameroon and Mozambique.

It was Sudan’s second defeat in three outings, but a 1-0 victory against Equatorial Guinea was enough for them to advance as one of the best third-placed sides.

Ranked 117th in the world, Sudan have won just two of 19 matches across six appearances at the Cup of Nations since lifting the trophy in 1970.

This is just their second appearance in the knockout stages since then, and it would be a huge surprise if they got the better of Sadio Mane’s Senegal in Tangier on Saturday.

However, getting so far is a major achievement for a country which has been ravaged by war since fighting broke out between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023.

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Traore headed in from Stephane Aziz Ki’s chipped cross on 16 minutes to open the scoring for a Burkina Faso side showing seven changes from their last game.

Sudan were awarded a penalty midway through the first half to the delight of their fans, who made up the majority of the 10,084 crowd.

Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi, who was struggling with an injury, clumsily rushed out and brought down Algozoli.

The Sudan winger got up but only succeeded in putting the spot-kick wide of the left-hand post.

The injured Koffi was substituted at half-time, but replacement goalkeeper Kilian Nikiema was rarely troubled, and Kouassi broke into the area to make it 2-0 for Burkina Faso on 85 minutes.

Meanwhile, Algeria completed the group stage with a perfect record as the two-time former champions eased past Equatorial Guinea in Rabat.

With Algeria already through as Group E winners and Equatorial Guinea eliminated, nothing was riding on the game in Morocco’s capital.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic made nine changes to his starting lineup, with a last-16 tie to come against the Democratic Republic of Congo next Tuesday.

Despite the changes, Algeria ran away with the game, scoring three times in 14 first-half minutes.

Defender Zineddine Belaid headed in the opener from a corner on 19 minutes, before Ibrahim Maza released Fares Chaibi to make it 2-0.

The impressive Maza, of Bayer Leverkusen, then headed in his team’s third, with Emilio Nsue pulling one back for Equatorial Guinea.

It was Nsue’s first legal start at the Africa Cup of Nations after an 11-year ineligible career with Equatorial Guinea.

The 35-year-old Nsue was the top scorer with five goals at the last edition of the tournament, but FIFA in 2024 ruled that he was never eligible to play for Equatorial Guinea, and it banned him from playing for the national team for six months.

Nsue was finally cleared to play in March this year.

He had an injury going to the Africa Cup and missed his team’s opening 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso before coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Sudan. He made his first start against Algeria on Wednesday and scored from a difficult angle to pull a goal back.

It was sure to be Nsue’s last appearance at this edition – Equatorial Guinea were already assured of finishing bottom of Group E before the game.