Nigeria beat Uganda 3-1 to head into AFCON last 16 with perfect record

Elsewhere in Group C, Tanzania scrape through to the knockout stages for first time after 1-1 draw with Tunisia.

Raphael Onyedika scored twice and Paul Onuachu scored his first international goal in four years as already-qualified Nigeria overcame 10-man Uganda 3-1 to maintain a 100 percent record after the group stage and send the East African side home.

Nigeria ‍finished ⁠top of Group C with nine points followed by Tunisia and Tanzania, who reached the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed ​sides following their 1-1 ‌draw with Tunisia on Tuesday.

It was a dominant performance from Nigeria despite resting several regulars having already been assured of top spot ‍in the group.

After Onuachu had missed a simple chance midway through the first half, ​he found the back of the net after 28 minutes.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ‌showed quick feet on the left and his pass into Onuachu was perfect for the big forward to finish. The goal was the striker’s first for Nigeria since 2021.

Uganda were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute ‌when substitute goalkeeper Magoola used his hands some 10 yards outside his area to stop a Victor Osimhen shot.

Magoola had been ‌a halftime replacement for injured starter Denis Onyango, so Uganda ⁠had to use their third goalkeeper in the game as Nafian Alionzi was brought on.

Nigeria scored their second goal in the 62nd minute when Onyedika took Samuel Chukwueze’s pass and drilled his shot low through the legs of Alionzi.

Onyedika ‌netted his second five minutes later with a side-footed finish, Chukwueze again the provider with a pass from the right.

Uganda got a consolation goal with 15 minutes left as the Nigerian ‍defence momentarily went to sleep and Rogers Mato had time and space from Allan Okello’s pass to lift the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Nevertheless, Nigeria have impressed in the group stage having been losing finalists two years ago, and following the shock of missing out on 2026 World Cup qualification

Meanwhile, Tanzania reached the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time on Tuesday, 45 years after their maiden appearance, by coming from behind to draw 1-1 with fellow qualifiers Tunisia in Rabat.

Feisal Salum’s ‌powerful shot three minutes into the second half was enough to secure ‌the draw after Tunisia had been ‌ahead with a ⁠43rd-minute penalty converted by Ismael Gharbi.

It ‍was only ⁠Tanzania’s second point of the tournament but proved enough for them to advance as one of the four best ​third-placed finishers.

Tanzania have been trying since 1980 to advance beyond the group stage, and have still to win a match in four appearances.