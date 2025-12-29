South Africa edge Zimbabwe 3-2 to book AFCON 2025 knockout place

Oswin ‌Appollis scored a penalty in the ‍final ‍10 minutes to hand South Africa a 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe in Marrakesh and seal second spot ⁠in Group B at the Africa ​Cup of Nations, dumping their southern ‍African rivals out of the tournament.

After the match on Monday, South Africa finished with six points in the group, one behind ‍winners Egypt. ⁠

Both of those advance to the last 16 as Angola finish in third and face an anxious wait to see if that is enough as one of the four best ​third-placed sides.

South Africa led three ‌times in the game thanks to a first international goal from Tshepang Moremi, as well as strikes ‌from Lyle Foster and Appollis, but coach Hugo Broos will ‌be concerned by how ⁠open his side were at times at the back.

Tawanda Maswanhise scored an excellent first equaliser for Zimbabwe and ‌they also profited from an Aubrey Modiba own goal as they missed several other ‍chances and should have earned at least a draw.

South Africa, who finished third in the Ivory Coast two years ago and have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, have yet ​to hit top gear in the tournament, and were cut apart far ‌too easily by Zimbabwe at times.

The South Africans led after seven minutes as Moremi’s shot took a wicked deflection off Divine Lunga and looped into the net.

Zimbabwe hit back in the 19th minute with a goal that will go down ‌as one of the best of the tournament as Maswanhise picked up the ball 35 yards out and danced past two defenders before drilling ‌a low shot past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

But South Africa ⁠were back in front five minutes after the break when Lunga’s back header to keeper Washington Arubi allowed Foster to sneak in ahead and nod the ball into the net.

Zimbabwe equalised again in the 73rd minute as Maswanhise’s low shot was ‌saved by Williams, but the ball deflected onto Modiba and into the net for an own goal.

South Africa were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes remaining when midfielder Marvelous Nakamba made a goalkeeper-style ‍diving save and handled a shot that appeared to be going wide.

Appollis converted from the spot and Zimbabwe’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages at the sixth attempt were dashed.

Elsewhere on Monday, Egypt rested all ‍their key ‍players but still kept up their unbeaten run at AFCON 2025, drawing ⁠0-0 with Angola to finish their ​Group B campaign on seven ‍points.

Egypt had already confirmed top spot in the group before kickoff, allowing them ‍the luxury ⁠of making 11 changes from their 1-0 win over South Africa on Friday, and giving players like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush the day off.

Angola’s two-point ‌haul means they have ⁠an anxious wait and will only advance if Comoros and Zambia lose in Group A ‌later on Monday and Tanzania and Uganda are beaten in their last ‍Group C matches on Tuesday.

Angola had the better of the chances to win the game against Egypt on Monday with Chico Banza’s 42nd-minute effort coming closest.

He played a quick one-two with fellow forward Mabululu and held off two defenders but put ​his effort past the post.

Mabululu had two shots on goal and ‌captain Fredy shaved the outside of the post with a free kick early in the second half, after forcing a sharp save from Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir minutes before the break.

Substitute Mbala Nzola had a run on goal in ‌the 80th minute but hit the side netting while a last-minute free kick from Manuel Benson went sailing over.

French-based striker Mostafa Mohamed captained ‌Egypt and set up a 20th-minute opportunity with a ⁠spectacular overhead kick from a corner that offered Hossam Abdelmaguid a chance to score from close range, but he headed over the crossbar.

Substitute Ahmed Zizo could also have claimed the opener in the second half but was thwarted while in ‌a good position.

Egypt will stay in Agadir for their last-16 clash against one of the best third-placed finishers next Monday