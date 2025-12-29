Anthony Joshua injured in deadly car crash in Nigeria
Police say two people die in a car crash in Ogun State involving the two-time former heavyweight champion.
British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been involved in a car accident in Nigeria’s Ogun State that killed two people, local police say.
Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his car collided with another vehicle on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday, the Ogun State Police Command said, adding that he was taken to hospital and they are investigating the cause of the accident.
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
- list 1 of 3Kyrgios beats Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis showdown
- list 2 of 3Mozambique win first ever AFCON game, while Algeria reach last 16
- list 3 of 3Nigeria eye perfect group stage finish against do-or-die Uganda
Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.
Witness Adeniyi Orojo told the Nigerian newspaper The Punch that Joshua was travelling in a Lexus that collided with a stationary vehicle.
“Joshua was seated behind the driver with another person beside him,” he told the newspaper.
“There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.”
He added: “The passenger beside the driver and the person beside Joshua died on the spot.”
Joshua, who is the son of British-Nigerian parents, attended a boarding school in Ikenne, 85km (53 miles) from where the crash happened, before returning to Britain at age 12.
The British boxer has been spending time in Nigeria after his fight with YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul on December 19, which Joshua won by sixth-round knockout.
Joshua had returned to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He is expected to fight longtime rival Tyson Fury in 2026.