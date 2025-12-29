Police say two people die in a car crash in Ogun State involving the two-time former heavyweight champion.

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua ⁠has been involved in ​a car accident ‍in Nigeria’s Ogun State that killed ‍two ⁠people, local police say.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when ​his ‌car collided with another vehicle on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday, the Ogun State Police ‌Command said, ⁠adding that he was taken to hospital and they are investigating the cause of the accident.

Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.

Witness Adeniyi Orojo told the Nigerian newspaper The Punch that Joshua was travelling in a Lexus that collided with a stationary vehicle.

“Joshua was seated behind the driver with another person beside him,” he told the newspaper.

“There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.”

He added: “The passenger beside the driver and the person beside Joshua died on the spot.”

Joshua, who is ​the son of British-Nigerian ‌parents, attended a boarding school in Ikenne, 85km (53 miles) from where the crash happened, before returning ‌to Britain at age 12.

The British boxer has been spending time in Nigeria after his fight with YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul on December 19, which Joshua won by sixth-round knockout.

Joshua ‌had returned to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He is expected to ‍fight longtime rival Tyson Fury in 2026.