Already through to the round of 16, Nigeria face Uganda in their final group fixture, eyeing a 100 percent record.

Who: Uganda vs Nigeria

What: CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Where: Fez Stadium in Fez, Morocco

When: Tuesday, December 30, at 5pm (16:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 13:00 GMT in advance of our text commentary stream.

Nigeria have done the hard work early. Their place in the AFCON last 16 is booked, Group C top spot assured, and Tuesday’s meeting with Uganda offers a chance to make it three wins from three in Morocco.

The Super Eagles arrived at the tournament still reeling from the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but back-to-back victories have helped them regain momentum and reassert their status as genuine title contenders.

The three-time champions, who have not lifted the trophy since 2013, boast quality across the pitch. While their attacking threat has been evident, greater defensive solidity will be the focus when they face Uganda in Tuesday’s clash in Fez.

Though the fixture carries little consequence for Nigeria, it is a do-or-die encounter for Uganda, who must spring a major upset against the West African giants to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Here’s everything you need to know about Uganda vs Nigeria:

What happened in Nigeria’s first two matches?

Nigeria kicked off their AFCON campaign with a narrow 2-1 win over Tanzania, a game in which the Super Eagles were left to rue their inability to convert chances.

But they bounced back with an impressive display of attacking prowess and survived a late rally by Tunisia to win 3-2, sealing their spot in the last 16.

What happened in Uganda’s first two matches?

Uganda suffered a 3-1 defeat to Tunisia in the opening match and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Tanzania in the second game.

While Uganda were inferior to Tunisia in the opener, they had the chance to seal victory in the second game against East African rivals Tanzania, but Allan Okello missed a penalty in stoppage time.

What are the AFCON Group C standings, and who can qualify?

Nigeria lead Group C with six points, having registered two wins in two matches. They are already through to the last 16.

Tunisia sit second with three points, while Tanzania and Uganda are third and fourth respectively, both with one point each. All three teams are in the mix to qualify, though Tunisia have the best chance out of the trio, with a draw against Tanzania on Tuesday enough to progress.

The top two teams from each group, along with the best four third-place teams, will advance to the round of 16.

Nigeria are guaranteed to finish top of Group C, regardless of results in the final round. Even if they lose and Tunisia win the next match, both teams would finish on six points, with Nigeria ahead on the competition’s head-to-head tiebreaker.

Who will Nigeria face in the round of 16?

Nigeria will face a third-placed side from Group A, B or F in the next round on January 5. Currently, it means it could be one of Zambia, Angola or Mozambique.

Like all of Nigeria’s group games, the last-16 contest will also be held in Fez.

Who are Nigeria’s best players?

With two goals and two assists, Ademola Lookman is arguably Nigeria’s best player and the tournament’s standout attacker so far. The 28-year-old was the architect of Nigeria’s victories in both games, playing an equal role as a playmaker and finisher.

Apart from him, striker Victor Osimhen has been one of the most feared attackers, while Alex Iwobi has been pulling the strings in midfield.

Who are Uganda’s best players?

Attacking midfielder Okello, known as “Star Boy” in his homeland, is one of Uganda’s key players. His late penalty miss against Tanzania proved costly, but it does little to diminish his talent and importance to the side.

Midfielder Denis Omedi and striker Uche Ikpeazu, who both scored off the bench, have proven to be impactful and could be handed starts.

Form guide

All competitions, most recent result last:

Nigeria: W-W-L-L-W

Uganda: D-L-L-L-W

Head-to-head

Uganda and Nigeria have played each other a total of eight times, including in competitive and friendly games.

Although ranked 47 spots below Nigeria, Uganda have historically had a strong record against the mighty West Africans. Uganda have won four times, Nigeria have won only twice, while two games ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the teams took place in 2018 in an international friendly, which ended in a goalless draw. Their last AFCON face-off was in June 2007, when Uganda won 2-1 in a group fixture.

AFCON records

Uganda have played seven times at AFCON, with their best result a runners-up finish in 1978. They also finished fourth in 1962.

Nigeria have played at the tournament 20 times, finishing winners on three occasions and runners-up five times.

Nigeria team news

With the last-16 qualification secured, Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, is expected to rest the usual starters and hand game time to other players.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defender Semi Ajayi, striker Osimhen and attacking midfielder Lookman are all one yellow card away from suspension and could be rested.

Nigeria’s predicted lineup

Francis Uzoho (goalkeeper); Bright Osayi-Samuel, Chidozie Awaziem, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Frank Onyeka; Raphael Onyedika, Wilfried Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Chidera Ejuke, Paul Onauchu

Uganda team news

Uganda head coach Paul Put will name a full-strength side for this must-win encounter. He has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Uganda’s predicted lineup

Denis Onyango (goalkeeper); Kenneth Semakula, Toby Sibbick, Jordan Obita, Aziz Kayondo; Allan Okello, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Denis Omedi, Rogers Mato; Travis Mutyaba; Uche Ikpeazu