Kyrgios beats Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis showdown

Kyrgios, who is currently 671st in the men’s rankings, beat the four-time Grand Slam singles champion in straight sets.

Nick Kyrgios has beaten women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the “Battle of the Sexes”, a highly-publicised showdown with modified rules that divided tennis fans.

Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios won 6-3, 6-3 in an exhibition match in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday that bore little resemblance to the era-defining 1973 encounter between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Back then, there was more at stake, with the nascent women’s professional tour, set up by King, fighting for its legitimacy and prize money for female players still far lower than it was for the men.

King, one of the all-time greats of the women’s game who was at the peak of her powers at age 29, saw off the 55-year-old Riggs, a top player in his day, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in Houston, Texas in the US.

On Sunday in Dubai in the UAE, each player received only one serve, and the dimensions of Sabalenka’s side of the court were nine percent smaller, in an attempt to restrict Kyrgios’s power and speed advantage.

Kyrgios has dropped to 671 in the rankings after playing just six ATP matches over the past three seasons, but the 30-year-old Australian still had enough to see off four-time Grand Slam singles champion Sabalenka, 27.

The maverick Australian was drenched in sweat and appeared out of breath in the second set ‌after going 1-3 down, while his opponent danced to the music ‌during a strategic time out. But he ⁠persevered to make it 3-3 after Belarusian Sabalenka sent a shot long.

Kyrgios, who shortened the points with cheeky drop shots ‌and used variations on his serve to good effect, pulled away to seal the win on serve ‍before sharing a warm hug with Sabalenka at the net.

Advertisement

“Honestly, it was a really tough match. She’s a hell of a competitor,” he said.

“I had to strap in because she was putting the pressure on, and ultimately, it was a really hard-fought battle.”

Sabalenka said she would “love” a rematch.

“I felt great. I put on a great fight. He was struggling. He was getting tired. I was happy to see that,” she said.

“It was a great level [of tennis]. I made a lot of great shots. I really enjoyed the show. I feel like next time when I play him, I know all his tactics and strengths.”