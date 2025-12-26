Salah seals Egypt qualification with win against South Africa at AFCON 2025

Egypt reach the knockout stages with a 1-0 win against South Africa while Angola and Zimbabwe draw.

Mohamed Salah has scored as 10-man Egypt have beaten South Africa 1-0 in Agadir to become the first qualifiers for the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Liverpool star converted a penalty on 45 minutes on Friday, and South Africa were denied a spot kick late in the second half when Yasser Ibrahim appeared to handle the ball inside the box.

Salah came to Morocco after not starting in five Liverpool matches and his omission leading to an outburst against manager Arne Slot.

Egypt were reduced to 10 men in first-half added time when right back Mohamed Hany was shown a second yellow card for a stamp, followed by a red.

After two rounds in Group B, record seven-time champions Egypt have six points and are guaranteed a top-two finish in the group stage and a place in the round of 16.

South Africa have three points and Angola and Zimbabwe one each after they drew 1-1 in Marrakesh earlier on Friday.

The first chance fell to Salah after 11 minutes, but he could not move forward quickly enough to connect with a low cross from Hany.

That the majority of the crowd were supporting the Pharaohs became obvious soon after when the Burundi referee ignored Zizo’s appeals for a free kick and loud whistling enveloped the stadium.

When Salah delivered a free kick into the heart of the South African area, three Egyptians darted forward, but none could connect with the ball.

Midway through the opening half, a pattern had developed. Egypt were pushing forward regularly while South Africa defended with calmness and solid tackling.

When South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena fouled Omar Marmoush just outside the D, he was yellow-carded. However, the Manchester City striker fired the resultant free kick wide.

As the first half progressed, the sun broke out in the southern coastal city – a welcome sight for players and spectators with many earlier group matches staged in torrential rain.

A rare South Africa attack ended disappointingly as Lyle Foster struck a weak shot that was comfortably saved by 37-year-old Mohamed El Shenawy.

Awarded a free kick close to the touchline, South Africa performed an intricate, multipass move that ended tamely as El Shenawy clutched a cross.

Salah was being closely policed by Aubrey Modiba, and as half-time drew near, the Liverpool star retreated into the Egyptian half to retain possession.

Then, as the Egypt captain chased a loose ball with Khuliso Mudau, the South African right back raised his left arm, striking Salah’s left eye.

Amid Egyptian protests, the Burundian referee viewed the incident on a VAR monitor and pointed to the penalty spot.

A lengthy delay before the kick was taken could not have eased the nerves of Salah, but he comfortably converted the penalty as Ronwen Williams dived in the wrong direction.

More drama erupted in added time when Hany stamped on Mokoena, leading to a second yellow card for the defender.

South Africa, with a numerical advantage, attacked more as the second half progressed, but Egypt came close to a second goal with Williams foiling substitute Emam Ashour after a quick free kick.

El Shenawy displayed his agility with 15 minutes remaining, using his right hand to tip to safety a low shot from Foster. It was one of several saves that kept Egypt ahead.

Angola and Zimbabwe keep alive AFCON hopes

Veteran Knowledge Musona scored as Zimbabwe came from behind to draw 1-1 with Angola in Marrakesh to kick off the second round of AFCON matches earlier in the day.

Gelson Dala put Angola ahead midway through the first half, and recalled Musona levelled deep in first-half added time.

A draw in Group B suited neither team, leaving both two points adrift of joint leaders Egypt and South Africa after having played one match more.

Only the top two finishers in each group automatically qualify for the knockout phase. The best four third-placed teams from the six mini-leagues also will advance.

Bill Antonio wasted a good chance to give Zimbabwe an early lead when he blazed wide from close range before a small crowd.

Angola recovered quickly to establish control and took the lead after 24 minutes through Qatar-based striker Dala.

A superb lobbed pass from To Carneiro dropped in front of Dala inside the box, and he squeezed the ball between the near post and 40-year-old goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

Musona, one of four changes to the Zimbabwe lineup after a 2-1 loss to Egypt in Agadir four days earlier, became increasingly involved as the Warriors sought an equaliser.

Musona wasted a free kick opportunity by hitting the ball into the defensive wall, then shot wide, much to the frustration of Romanian coach Marian Marinica, who repeatedly shook his head.

Hugo Marques, the 39-year-old Angola goalkeeper, had his head heavily bandaged before continuing after a collision with an opponent.

The perseverance of Musona finally paid off six minutes into added time at the end of the opening half when he equalised.

After Angola were dispossessed in midfield, Zimbabwe counterattacked swiftly, and a superb pass found Musona inside the box.

He struck a slow shot between the legs of Carneiro and just wide of the outstretched right leg of Marques into the net.

As both sides sought a second goal and the lead, Marques rescued Angola 12 minutes from the end of regular time with an acrobatic one-hand save of an attempt by substitute Tawanda Chirewa.