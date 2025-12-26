Saturday’s AFCON showdown between Nigeria and Tunisia could potentially decide who finishes top of Group C.

Who: Nigeria vs Tunisia

What: CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Where: Fez Stadium in Fez, Morocco

When: Saturday, December 27, at 9pm (20:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 17:00 GMT in advance of our text commentary stream.

Nigeria were left to rue their inability to convert chances in their opening match, and the former champions can ill afford a repeat when they face a resolute Tunisia side in Saturday’s pivotal clash in Fez.

Tunisia, by contrast, arrive with momentum and pedigree, having already secured qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup, and underlined their credentials by easing past Uganda to go top of the group on Tuesday.

While Nigeria did well to overcome Tanzania and claim Group C’s second spot, they were wasteful in front of goal on several occasions, with star striker Victor Osimhen failing to impact the game in any meaningful way.

If the three-time AFCON winners are to harbour hopes of beating Tunisia, they will need their Galatasaray forward to step up and rediscover the form that has made him one of the game’s most feared attackers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nigeria vs Tunisia:

What happened in Nigeria’s first match of AFCON 2025?

Nigeria defeated Tanzania 2-1 in Tuesday’s campaign opener, thanks to a first-half header from defender Semi Ajayi and a second-half strike from attacking midfielder Ademola Lookman.

While the Super Eagles secured all three points, the scoreline flattered Tanzania, with Nigeria wasting several opportunities to extend their lead – margins that often prove decisive in tournament football.

Advertisement

What happened in Tunisia’s first match of AFCON 2025?

Tunisia also recorded a winning start to their AFCON campaign, easing past Uganda 3-1 in Rabat.

Ellyes Skhiri headed in an early opener, and winger Elias Achouri then scored twice on either side of half-time.

The three points surpassed Tunisia’s two-point tally from the AFCON 2023 campaign, in which they suffered a first-round exit.

AFCON Group C standings after opening group matches

After the first round of matches, Tunisia are on top of Group C with three points, above second-placed Nigeria on goal difference. Tanzania are third, while Uganda are bottom, with both teams having no points.

The top two teams from each group, along with the best four third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16.

When are Nigeria’s and Tunisia’s final group games?

Both teams will finish their group-stage fixtures on Tuesday.

A win for either Tanzania or Uganda in the earlier kickoff on Saturday will set up a tense finale in the group, no matter the outcome of Nigeria’s match against Tunisia.

Group C’s finales:

Tanzania vs Tunisia (Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, 5pm/16:00 GMT)

(Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, 5pm/16:00 GMT) Uganda vs Nigeria (Fez Stadium, 5pm/16:00 GMT)

Who are Nigeria’s key players?

Although star striker Osimhen is Nigeria’s highest-profile player, he was far from his best self in the opening match against Tanzania, misfiring on several occasions.

Right winger Samuel Chukwueze was involved in a lot of playmaking, left winger Alex Iwobi was a standout performer with the most chances, and goal scorer Lookman was also dangerous in attack.

Who are Tunisia’s key players?

Winger Achouri, whose brace led Tunisia to a victory over Uganda, is the team’s star attacking player.

Midfielder Skhiri, who was also among the scorers, and youngster Hannibal Mejbri, who created the most chances, are the other notable Tunisian players.

Form guide

All competitions, most recent result last:

Nigeria: W-L-L-W-W

Tunisia: W-W-D-L-D

Head-to-head

Nigeria and Tunisia have met 21 times in total, including competitive and friendly matches.

Tunisia have won seven of those meetings, Nigeria have won six, while eight games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting was in January 2022 at the AFCON’s last-16 stage, where Tunisia won 1-0.

AFCON records

Nigeria have played at AFCON 20 times, finishing winners on three occasions – most recently lifting the trophy in 2013 – and runners-up five times. Remarkably, they have finished in the top three in 13 of their last 15 AFCON appearances.

Advertisement

Tunisia have appeared 21 times at the continental championships, emerging winners on their home soil in 2004. They have also finished as runners-up twice. This year’s edition marks Tunisia’s 17th consecutive AFCON appearance.

Nigeria team news

Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has no new injury concerns. However, he could make some changes in defence, possibly benching Zaidu Sanusi after his poor performance at left back in the opening match.

Nigeria’s predicted lineup

Stanley Nwabali (goalkeeper); Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfried Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman; Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams

Tunisia team news

Hazem Mastouri’s availability came into doubt after he came off at half-time against Uganda following a series of heavy tackles, but the striker has been deemed fit to face Nigeria.

Tunisia’s predicted lineup

Aymen Dahmen (goalkeeper); Yan Valery, Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi; Ferjani Sassi, Elyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri; Elias Achouri, Hazem Mastouri, Elias Saad