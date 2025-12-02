Isack Hadjar to replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for 2026 F1 season

Red Bull Racing will pair another new driver with Max Verstappen after Isack Hadjar replaced Yuki Tsunoda for next year.

Isack Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate next season, with Arvid Lindblad joining Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, the Formula One (F1) teams announced on Tuesday.

Frenchman Hadjar, 21, has made a big impression in his debut season with sister team Racing Bulls, including taking his first podium with third place in the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

British-born Lindblad, who also has Swedish nationality and Indian heritage through his mother, moves up from Formula Two to partner with Lawson and will be the sole rookie on the 2026 grid.

Tsunoda’s departure leaves Formula One without a Japanese driver on the starting grid. Red Bull said he will remain in the team as a reserve.

Hadjar is the third driver to fill the second Red Bull Racing seat in the past 12 months.

Lawson was named as the replacement for Sergio Perez in December. The New Zealander was then replaced by Tsunoda in March after the opening two Grand Prix of 2025.

Verstappen will compete for the fifth straight World Drivers’ title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.