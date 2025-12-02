Barcelona extend lead at top of La Liga with 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid

Barca recover from a goal down to win, with strikes from Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

Barcelona produced an impressive comeback to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 and move four points clear at the top of La Liga.

Alex Baena fired Atletico ahead on Tuesday, but Raphinha equalised for the champions before Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres slotted home to end the visitors’ run of 13 straight league games without defeat.

Barca might have been more comfortable had Robert Lewandowski not ballooned a first-half penalty over the bar.

Real Madrid, who are second, visit Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, aiming to peg Barca back, while Diego Simeone’s Atletico are fourth, six points behind the Catalans.

This was Barca’s fifth consecutive La Liga win after losing the El Clasico against Madrid in October, but they have not shone consistently in that period, and coming against a title rival, this display gave Flick’s side a welcome boost.

They were without defender Ronald Araujo, who is taking a mental health break, according to Spanish reports, along with ill midfielder Frenkie de Jong and the longer-term absentees.

After a 3-0 thrashing at Chelsea last week in the Champions League, followed by a shaky win over Alaves to claim pole position in La Liga, nerves were jangling at Camp Nou.

Following a tense start, Atletico took the lead with, predictably, a ball in behind Barcelona’s persistently high defensive line.

Baena scampered through on goal and beat Joan Garcia, barely celebrating because he could sense the linesman’s raised flag behind him.

However, a VAR review showed the Spaniard was level with Pau Cubarsi when he broke, and the goal was reinstated.

Barcelona responded rapidly and levelled in the 26th minute, when Pedri, back fit to start, played in Raphinha.

Advertisement

The Brazilian winger, another player recently back from injury, took the ball around Jan Oblak and slid it into the empty net.

Barca should have taken the lead, but Lewandowski spurned a penalty, blazing high and wide of Oblak’s goal after Pablo Barrios brought down Dani Olmo.

The Polish veteran almost made amends moments later, but Oblak brilliantly clawed out his header from Lamine Yamal’s cross.

Raphinha pulled an effort wide early in the second half, when he should have hit the target, and Giuliano Simeone could not get a clean shot away with the goal beckoning at the other end.

Olmo, who netted twice against Alaves on Saturday, sent Barcelona ahead with a slick finish after Lewandowski managed to bundle the ball into his path.

Olmo, a playmaker who has struggled for consistency at Barca amid various physical problems, sustained a shoulder injury as he scored and was replaced by Marcus Rashford.

Pedri, who was controlling the game for Barca, also went down hurt after 70 minutes, and Flick replaced him, with fans left hoping it was only a scare ahead of next week’s important Champions League match against Frankfurt.

Atletico substitute Thiago Almada had his team’s best chance of equalising, but after bursting across the penalty area, he lost balance and screwed his finish wide as Joan Garcia scrambled.

Oblak saved from Rashford in stoppage time, before Alejandro Balde found Torres to cap Barca’s win and claim his side three vital points in the title race while dealing Atletico’s own ambitions a blow.

Raphinha praised Barcelona’s resilience in coming back to get the win.

“The important thing is to believe in the work. We know this can happen in a lot of games [falling behind], but we are prepared to come from behind,” the Barcelona captain told Movistar.

“We are picking up our confidence. We knew this was a key game. Three points are very important and could decide the league.

Atletico’s keeper said he was upset by his side’s spurned opportunities.

“We needed to score more goals. Barcelona played well today and had lots of chances. We had two chances to equalise, but it wasn’t possible,” Oblak told Movistar.

“Their inside play was causing us problems. They managed to find the spaces, and they caused us lots of problems.”