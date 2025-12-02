Madrid are in need of a win after a series of draws enabled rivals Barcelona to gain pole position in La Liga.

Who: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid

What: Spain’s La Liga

Where: The San Mames Stadium, Bilbao, Spain

When: Wednesday at 7pm (18:00 GMT)

Real Madrid are looking to get their title charge back on track against Athletic Bilbao after a series of draws enabled rivals Barcelona to gain pole position in La Liga.

Madrid were held to a third consecutive La Liga draw at lowly Girona on Sunday, where they were forced to fight back from a goal down.

Athletic Bilbao, who are eighth in the division with 20 points from their opening 14 games, sealed a 2-0 win at Levante on Saturday with goals from Robert Navarro and Nico Williams.

Pressures grows on Real Madrid manager Alonso

The draw with Girona increases the pressure on Real coach Xabi Alonso, with recent rumours suggesting his future is in doubt in the Madrid dugout.

“We are up there, it’s all very even, it’s a long season and we have to continue,” Alonso told reporters after the game.

“I liked the reaction from the players. It was not enough to turn it around, but we were close, and we have to continue with the unity we have, being self-critical enough, and wanting to win away from home.”

Madrid travel to Bilbao on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive league match on the road, a game moved because of the club’s participation in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

“The table will be hard-fought, there will be lots of movement,” Alonso added.

‘We need to change this dynamic’

Madrid’s superstar striker Kylian Mbappe had a goal ruled out for handball moments before Morocco international Azzedine Ounahi fired Girona ahead on Sunday, rifling home from just inside the area to stun the illustrious visitors.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois then made a stunning save to tip away Vladyslav Vanat’s drive across goal before Los Blancos fought back.

After having a goal disallowed for offside, Vinicius Jr was clumsily felled in the box by Hugo Rincon.

Mbappe smashed the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner past Paulo Gazzaniga’s dive for his 14th La Liga goal of the campaign.

“Absolutely not the result we wanted, but the league is still on and very long,” Mbappe wrote on social media. “We need to change this dynamic and show who we are as a team.”

Bilbao get morale boost with win over Levante

Manager Ernesto Valverde admitted that Athletic’s win over Levante gave his side a much-needed morale boost after a number of depressing defeats in recent weeks.

“This match was very important for us in many ways, both from a morale standpoint, and above all, to get our confidence after some less than positive results,” Valverde said following the match.

Valverde, however, cautioned that “now we have a difficult and very exciting week ahead of us with tough opponents coming to San Mames”, adding that “we have to take each game as it comes and fight for the win”.

Williams says club and city ‘mean everything to me’ amid transfer rumours

The Athletic winger spoke in an interview with GQ Hype about his deep attachment to his boyhood club and the city of Bilbao, after being again linked with a move to Barcelona despite him extending his contract until 2035.

“Athletic and Bilbao mean everything to me … I’ve grown here as a person and as a player,” Nico Williams said.

“Representing this club and this city has made me understand the value of hard work, humility, and family. We all know that Athletic is unique in the world, as the motto says.”

He added: “Here in Bilbao, I have my family and loved ones with whom I make every decision. Playing alongside my brother in the Champions League is a dream come true.”

Head-to-head

The two clubs have faced each other on 248 occasions, with Real Madrid winning 124, Athletic Club winning 79, and 45 games ending as draws.

Athletic won their most recent meeting with Los Blancos at home 2-1 with Alex Berenguer and Gorka Guruzeta scoring.

That was Athletic’s first La Liga win over Real Madrid since a 1-0 win in March 2015 as Los Blancos have usually dominated recent fixtures.

Athletic Bilbao’s team news

Athletic will be boosted by the return of midfielder Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta from suspension, although Oihan Sancet remains suspended.

Benat Prados, Unai Egiluz, Maroan Sannadi and Robert Navarro have all been ruled out with injuries, and Inaki Williams remains a major doubt after missing Athletic’s last seven games with a groin issue.

Defender Aymeric Laporte missed the Levante game through illness, but is expected to return against Madrid.

Athletic Bilbao’s predicted starting XI

Simon; Gorosabel, Laporte, Vivian, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Sanchez, Nico Williams; Gomez

Real Madrid’s team news

Madrid’s injury issues are centred around the defence at the moment.

Centre-back Dean Huijsen is a major doubt after missing the last two games with a muscular problem, while David Alaba is also unlikely to feature as he recovers from his own muscular injury.

Dani Carvajal will be sidelined until 2026 after undergoing an operation on a knee problem.

But while centre-back Raul Asencio missed the game against Girona due to illness, he is expected to recover in time for the Bilbao game.

Real Madrid’s predicted starting XI

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr