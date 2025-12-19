Favourite Anthony Joshua tips the scales more than 12 kilos heavier than YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at weigh-in.

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua easily made weight ahead of his fight against social media boxing disruptor Jake Paul at Thursday’s official weigh-in in Miami.

Joshua, who under the rules of the fight, couldn’t weigh more than 245 pounds (111kg), tipped the scales at 243.4 pounds (110kg).

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), who usually fights in the heavyweight classification at about 250 pounds (11kg), was the lightest he has been since he dropped to 240 pounds (109kg) for his first heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, 2021.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) weighed in at a bulky 216 pounds (98kg) – but still more than two stones, or 12.7 kilogrammes, less than the Briton, who is 13 centimetres taller at 1.98m (Six feet, six inches).

It was just the second time in his professional career that the American weighed in above his usual cruiserweight limit of 91kg, or 200 pounds.

After the weigh-in, Paul, who excitedly took to the stage first and jeered up the crowd, claimed Joshua was nervous heading into the fight and said he would “shock the world” on Friday.

“I smell fear. I see something in his eyes, I truly do,” Paul said.

“The pressure is on him. I’m fighting free. I’ve already won. This is a lose-lose situation for him. I’ve got him right where I want him.”

Joshua, who remained composed throughout the weigh-in, other than when he pushed Paul’s fist away from his face and exclaimed “don’t touch me” during the promotional stare off, said his talent would prevail against the smaller, less experienced boxer.

“I’ll just outclass this kid. I’m a serious fighter. That’s the difference. I’m a serious, serious fighter,” the 2012 Olympic champion said.

The fight will take place at Miami’s Kaseya Center at 10:30pm on Friday (03:30 GMT Saturday).

The contest is an eight-round sanctioned bout with 10-ounce gloves to be used.

Joshua is returning to the ring for the first time since his knockout defeat to fellow Briton Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

In the weigh-in for the co-main event, holder Alycia Baumgardner came in at 129.2 pounds (58.6kg) while challenger Leila Beaudoin came in at 130 pounds (58.9kg) ahead of their unified junior lightweight title bout.

Baumgardner hasn’t been beaten since 2018 and is the strong favourite to retain her titles.