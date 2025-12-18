Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Real Madrid beat third-division club Talavera 3-2 in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Mbappe converted a 41st-minute penalty and sealed the victory late in the second half with a shot from outside the area for his 10th goal in his last six matches in all competitions with Madrid. The French forward was also involved in the play that led to an own-goal by Manuel Farrando in first-half stoppage time.

“He was decisive,” Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said. “Kylian has that knack for scoring. The third goal was key, which is why we kept him on the pitch and why he started.”

Talavera cut Madrid’s lead with goals by Nahuel Arroyo in the 80th and Gonzalo Di Renzo in second-half stoppage time, but Madrid held on to avoid the upset that would have put Alonso under increased pressure following a series of disappointing results recently.

A tough save by Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the final minute was key to securing Madrid’s win.

Madrid struggled late but had been in control from the start despite playing without a few regular starters.

“In the first half, we controlled the game well and took the lead, but not making it 3-0 left the game open, and it remained that way until the end,” Alonso said. “The second half was competitive. We looked for the third goal earlier and had chances, but it wasn’t to be. It was an exciting tie. It’s a special competition. Objective achieved, and on to the next game.”

Madrid closes 2025 at Sevilla in the Spanish league on Saturday.