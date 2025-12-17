From stars Salah and Hakimi to breakout talent Baleba, Al Jazeera picks 10 ‘must watch’ footballers heading to into AFCON.

The CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) gets under way on Sunday, with the host nation Morocco facing Comoros in Group A at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Across the four weeklong continental showpiece, some of the game’s biggest names will take centre stage.

Here’s a look at our top-10 players who are set to light up the competition:

⚽ Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Arguably the biggest African football star of his generation, Mohamed Salah heads into the tournament hoping to lead Egypt to a record-extending eighth title. But the 33-year-old arrives short of his usual standards: he has scored just five goals in 20 matches across all competitions this season and has slipped down the pecking order under Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot.

Yet Salah’s importance to Egypt has never been in doubt. The two-time African Footballer of the Year remains their talisman, and his nine goals in the CAF World Cup qualifying phase were crucial in securing a spot at next summer’s World Cup.

At AFCON, Salah will be chasing both redemption and a return to the red-hot form that earned him the nickname “the Egyptian King”.

⚽ Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Fresh off the high of being crowned African footballer of the year, Achraf Hakimi headlines the cast of star home nation players set to take the field in Morocco.

The 27-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world, was instrumental in PSG’s treble-winning campaign, capped off by their long-awaited UEFA Champions League triumph in May.

As Morocco’s captain, Hakimi carries the hopes of millions in the football-mad country. Morocco’s Atlas Lions will look to him not only for his defensive stability but also for his playmaking spark as they chase only the second AFCON title in their history – 50 years after their maiden crown.

⚽ Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Still recovering from the heartbreak of missing out on the 2026 World Cup, Victor Osimhen will look for solace and vindication at the continental championship.

The Galatasaray forward, known for his trademark face mask, has been in prolific form this season with 12 goals in 16 matches across all competitions, including six in the Champions League.

Despite sitting second on Nigeria’s all-time scorers list, Osimhen has struggled to translate that dominance to major tournaments: he has found the net only once, at the previous AFCON in 2023 when the Super Eagles reached the final. This edition offers him a chance to change that narrative.

⚽ Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)

Rediscovering his scoring touch, star forward Bryan Mbeumo could play a crucial role in Cameroon’s campaign as they begin a new chapter under a new coach following their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

With seven goals across all competitions, Mbeumo has been Manchester United’s standout performer in an otherwise mixed and chaotic season for the Red Devils.

An injury kept Mbeumo out of the previous AFCON, but this time, the 26-year-old has a golden opportunity to clinch his first trophy with Cameroon.

The task, however, will not be straightforward. With veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar surprisingly left out of the squad, Mbeumo inherits the dual responsibility of leading the line and captaining the team.

⚽ Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)

An impressive loan spell with Charlotte in Major League Soccer (MLS) has earned Wilfried Zaha a surprise recall to the national team for the first time in two years.

The 33-year-old winger was omitted from the squad that won AFCON 2023, but his return to form, marked by 10 goals and 10 assists this season, proved too compelling to ignore.

Zaha’s years of experience, ability to take on defenders and current sharpness should provide a timely boost to the reigning champions’ aspirations of defending their AFCON title in Morocco.

⚽ Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Sadio Mane once dominated headlines with his exploits in Europe for clubs such as Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but his move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has shifted much of the media spotlight away from him.

Yet the 33-year-old, widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest players, remains a decisive figure for Senegal: his five goals in CAF World Cup qualifying were the most by any Senegalese player.

In Morocco, Mane will aim to replicate the form that earned him player of the tournament honours at AFCON 2021 when the winger guided the Teranga Lions to their first continental title.

⚽ Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)

With six goal involvements in the Premier League, Iliman Ndiaye has been one of Everton’s most reliable players in the Premier League this season, and the 25-year-old will hope to bring that positive influence to Senegal’s attack.

The midfielder, known for his dribbling and finishing, has enjoyed a rapid ascent in recent years, moving from England’s second-tier league in 2023 to being a key contributor for the Toffees as they close in on a top-six spot in the top-flight.

On the international stage, Ndiaye has been an integral part of Senegal’s setup for the past three years, and he will look to make his mark at his third AFCON appearance.

⚽ Carlos Baleba (Cameroon)

Unlike many of the tournament’s big names, Carlos Baleba arrives at AFCON without any major-tournament experience, yet the 21-year-old has already produced performances that belie his age.

The versatile youngster has become a driving force in Premier League side Brighton’s defensive midfield and was instrumental in Cameroon’s flawless qualification for AFCON 2025.

Renowned for his stamina, dribbling and passing range, Baleba is once again attracting interest from major European clubs before a potential big-money move in January’s transfer window.

⚽ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Once a hero for Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now plies his trade at Marseille – and this year’s AFCON may represent his final shot at glory with Gabon.

At 36 and in the twilight of his career, the forward continues to shoulder the hopes of the small central African nation that has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals.

French-born Aubameyang, who won African Footballer of the Year a decade ago, has been the focal point of Gabon’s attack ever since his debut in 2009.

⚽ Mohamed Amoura (Algeria)

Mohamed Amoura is set to be a central figure in Algeria’s AFCON 2025 campaign.

Amoura was Africa’s leading scorer in World Cup 2026 qualification, outpacing even Egyptian legend Salah with a chart-topping 10 goals.

The 25-year-old striker has carried that clinical form into club football with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, registering six goals and two assists in 15 appearances.

After lifting the African trophy in 2019, the Desert Foxes endured painful first-round exits in the two editions that followed, making this tournament an opportunity to rewrite their recent history. At AFCON 2025, Algeria will go as far as Amoura can take them as they attempt to win a third crown.