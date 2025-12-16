UFC title holder IIia Topuria took a break from the sport in November to fight what he is calling ‘attempted extortion’.

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has explained his withdrawal from the UFC 324 title bout, alleging he is addressing an extortion attempt and will return to the cage at the appropriate time.

“Over the past several weeks, I have made the difficult decision to temporarily step away from defending my title. This was not a decision I took lightly. However, when circumstances arise that threaten your personal integrity, your family, and your reputation, there comes a point when you must address them directly,” Topuria said in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday.

Topuria (17-0) is not on the UFC 324 card. An interim lightweight championship bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett headlines the January 24 event in Paradise, Nevada.

The 28-year-old Georgian had already denied that an injury forced him out of a title defence. On Monday, Topuria said he wanted to address rumours and speculation about his absence from the sport since November.

“In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion – it is a matter of evidence. All relevant evidence has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video material. This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats.”

Topuria has two knockout wins to defend the belt since he won it from Alexander Volkanovski in February 2024 with a knockout victory.

His most recent fight was a June 28 knockout victory against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, which made him the first undefeated two-division champion in UFC history.