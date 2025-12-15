Superstar quarterback expected to undergo surgery in the coming days and is out until the next NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore the ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced on Sunday night.

An MRI exam displayed the seriousness of the injury that occurred with 1:53 remaining in the contest.

“An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game. Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options,” the Chiefs said.

About 40 minutes before the announcement, Mahomes said he was struggling emotionally but pledged that he would be better than ever once he recovers from the injury.

“Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts,” Mahomes said on social media. “But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever.”

The 16-13 loss eliminated Kansas City from the playoffs for the first time in Mahomes’ career. Head coach Andy Reid was fearing the worst shortly after the conclusion of the game.

“I don’t know but it didn’t look good. I mean you guys saw it. We’ll just see where it goes,” Reid said.

Mahomes was scrambling outside the pocket when he was taken down from behind by the Chargers’ Da’Shawn Hand. His left knee appeared to be hyperextended as he went to the ground. Medical staff helped Mahomes limp to the locker room as backup Gardner Minshew entered the game in relief.

Advertisement

The win completed a season sweep of the Chiefs for the Chargers, who are 10-4 and alive and well in the AFC playoff race.

“I hope Patrick (Mahomes) is OK. He is one of the greatest competitors of all time in the history of the game,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I have total respect for him and just hope he’s OK. Prayers and thoughts are with him. I hope he dodged a bullet.”

The Chiefs trailed 16-13 and possessed the ball at midfield at the time of the injury. Minshew’s fifth pass attempt was picked off by Derwin James Jr at Los Angeles’ 18-yard line with 14 seconds left.

“I don’t think I’ve ever respected anybody I play with more. I’ve never seen anybody I play with give so much of themselves to the team,” Minshew said. “I have more confidence in him than anybody to come back better than ever.”

Mahomes, 30, completed 16 of 28 passes for 189 yards and opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. He has passed for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Kansas City (6-8) will likely finish the season with Minshew as starting quarterback. The Chiefs had reached 10 straight postseasons – the last seven with Mahomes directing the offence – and served as the AFC representative in five of the last six Super Bowls with three championships.