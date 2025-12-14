FIFA’s new-look club competition returns as the champions of Europe and South America clash in an epic final in Doha.

Who: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Flamengo

What: FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final

When: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 8pm (17:00 GMT)

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha, Qatar

How to follow: We will have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 14:00 GMT, before our live text commentary streams.

European heavyweights PSG and South American giants Flamengo clash in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, with each side eyeing another major trophy to cap off a stellar year.

Flamengo arrive fresh from a historic double, lifting the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Serie A title, a feat achieved only four times before, while PSG added four crowns, including the UEFA Champions League trophy, to their collection this year.

The revamped Intercontinental Cup brings together the winners of each confederation’s top club competition in a shorter format designed to complement FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final:

What is the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025?

It is the second edition of the Intercontinental Cup, an annual knockout tournament organised by FIFA.

The tournament comprises the six continental champions from each of the six FIFA confederations: PSG (UEFA), Al Ahli FC (AFC), Cruz Azul (CONCACAF), Flamengo (CONMEBOL), Pyramids FC (CAF) and Auckland City FC (OFC).

The tournament began in September, with teams facing each other in a single-elimination bracket.

Here’s how the matches ended:

First round, September 14 : Pyramids 3-0 Auckland City (African-Asian-Pacific Cup playoff)

: Pyramids 3-0 Auckland City (African-Asian-Pacific Cup playoff) Second round, September 23 : Al Ahli 1-3 Pyramids (African-Asian-Pacific Cup)

: Al Ahli 1-3 Pyramids (African-Asian-Pacific Cup) Second round, December 10 : Cruz Azul 1-2 Flamengo (Derby of the Americas)

: Cruz Azul 1-2 Flamengo (Derby of the Americas) Playoff, December 13: Flamengo 2-0 Pyramids (Challenger Cup)

The first two matches of the tournament were held in Cairo, Egypt, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The next two were held in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

How is the Intercontinental Cup different from the FIFA Club World Cup?

From 1960 to 2004, the Intercontinental Cup was held annually and pitted the champions of Europe and South America against each other.

In 2005, it was renamed the FIFA Club World Cup to include other continental champions. However, the competition was relaunched this year as a quadrennial tournament expanded to 32 teams, with Chelsea named the inaugural winners of the new format.

Similarly, the Intercontinental Cup was also relaunched in its new format in 2024 when Real Madrid beat Mexican club Pachuca.

While the Intercontinental Cup carries the honorary tag of annual “world champions”, it still ranks below the expanded Club World Cup in terms of prestige and significance.

Where is the final being held?

Al-Rayyan’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, named after a former emir of Qatar, will host the Intercontinental Cup final. The 45,032-capacity venue hosted seven matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How did PSG and Flamengo reach the final?

As per the format confirmed in September 2024, PSG received an automatic bye to the final after winning the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League title. The Parisians thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to be crowned European champions.

Meanwhile, Flamengo’s road to the final was far from straightforward. The Rio de Janeiro side first lifted the Copa Libertadores title, then edged Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Derby of the Americas, before defeating Pyramids 2-0 in the Challenger Cup to set up their showdown with PSG.

Form guide

All competitions, most recent result last:

PSG: W-D-W-L-W

Flamengo: W-W-D-W-W

Head-to-head: PSG-Flamengo

This will be the first competitive meeting between PSG and Flamengo.

PSG’s team news

PSG head coach Luis Enrique rested many of his usual starters – including Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – in their last Ligue 1 game before their trip to Qatar.

All three players will feature on Wednesday; however, the Parisians will be without Achraf Hakimi (ankle injury) and Marquinhos (hip injury), while star striker Ousmane Dembele is listed as doubtful due to illness.

PSG’s possible lineup

Lucas Chevalier (goalkeeper); Warren Zaire-Emery, Ilya Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Bradley Barcola, Senny Mayulu, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Flamengo’s team news

Head coach Filipe Luis did not name Allan in his squad that flew to Qatar. Apart from that, he has a fully fit squad to choose from for Wednesday’s final.

Flamengo’s possible lineup

Agustin Rossi (goalkeeper); Guillermo Varela, Danilo, Leo Pereira, Alex Sandro; Erick Pulgar, Jorginho; Jorge Carrascal, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton; Gonzalo Plata

Are tickets still available for the final?

Tickets for the match went on sale on November 21 on the official FIFA platform across three categories, ranging from about $14 to $69. Some are still up for grabs.

Where to watch the final

FIFA+ and DAZN will livestream the final for free.