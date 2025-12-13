Real Madrid have only won two of their last eight matches piling pressure on their manager Xabi Alonso for Alaves trip.

Who: Alaves vs Real Madrid

What: Spain’s La Liga

Where: Mendizorroza Stadium in Vitoria, Spain

When: Sunday, December 14, at 9pm (20:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 17:00 GMT in advance of our text commentary stream.

Real Madrid will hope to ease the pressure on Xabi Alonso when they visit Alaves on Sunday, but the record La Liga winners will know that one more defeat could spell the end of the short-lived tenure of their beleaguered manager.

In a welcome show of solidarity, Los Blancos midfielder Jude Bellingham said on Wednesday, after their defeat by Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, that the players were behind Alonso and no one was “downing tools”.

More welcome news for the Madrid-based club is that Kylian Mbappe is back in contention for Sunday’s game after missing out against City due to injury.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at what is surely a must-not-lose for Alonso, but – with Barcelona seven points clear – may well be a must-win.

How much pressure is mounting on Real Madrid coach Alonso?

Alonso, whom Spanish media reported was set for the sack if Madrid lost against City, remains at the helm despite a 2-1 defeat at a frustrated, whistling Bernabeu.

The hope is that the match, despite the outcome, can be a turning point for a team with just two wins in their last eight games across all competitions.

Alonso’s players rallied around him, with not only Bellingham offering public messages of support after the game and even during it, as goalscorer Rodrygo Goes ran over to hug his manager.

Advertisement

“The only thing we can do is change our attitude … and [against City] we saw a change,” said defender Raul Asencio.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was another Madrid player who backed the coach, and believes the situation will be eased when results turn.

“All of us here support the coach with all our heart, and by winning on Sunday, we will change this dynamic,” said Courtois.

What is Alonso’s take on Real Madrid’s struggles?

After Madrid’s improved display against City, it did not make sense for President Florentino Perez to let the axe fall.

It would be easy to make that call the next time the team stumbles – and if it really is a turning point, and that doesn’t happen, that would work for him too. Particularly given the lack of an obvious replacement.

Alonso, meanwhile, said he hoped Madrid’s current woes could make the team stronger.

“We are having difficulties, but we can grow,” he said. “If we can get past these tough times, change the dynamic, maybe in a few weeks we’ll look back and think ‘we went through a lot, but it made us stronger.'”

On feeling the criticism and doubts, Alonso said he is not surprised.

“You have to live with it, and when you’re the coach of Real Madrid, you have to be prepared to face it bravely, responsibly and self-critically, knowing that things can change,” the former Madrid midfielder said. “Despite the result, I’ve seen positive things individually and collectively. Other things haven’t gone so well, but we’re still in it.”

What happened in Real Madrid’s last La Liga game?

Los Blancos went into meltdown in their last outing in the Spanish top flight as two players saw red in the 2-0 home defeat by Celta Vigo.

Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia were sent off, and are suspended as a result for the trip to Alaves.

Are there any glimmers of hope for Real Madrid?

One player they seem to have recovered, not only from injury but also his form, is winger Rodrygo, as he ended his dismal run against City.

After 32 games without finding the net, the Brazilian finished superbly to send his team ahead.

Beyond that, he was back to his electric best, transformed from the diminished figure seen in recent months.

“It’s one of today’s good pieces of news to see him with that individual quality, that flair, and he also scored, which was important for him,” said Alonso.

What is the latest on Vinicius Junior’s Real fallout?

On the other flank, Rodrygo’s compatriot Vinicius Junior offered a less convincing display.

Advertisement

The winger’s anger at Alonso when withdrawn in the Clasico in October was a flashpoint which played its part in Madrid’s season flying off the rails.

Since that moment, Spanish media have reported a growing rift between the players and the coach, suggesting various complaints about his selection decisions and the tactical work they have to do.

It appears to be healing, with the support Alonso was offered, although whether Madrid’s stars retain the work ethic they displayed in a glamourous European tie on a wintry Sunday night at Alaves’s Mendizorroza stadium will be a good barometer.

How has the season gone so wrong for Real Madrid?

Alonso looked to be off to a good start to his career at Bernabeu, with Kylian Mbappe scoring at will and his team winning its first seven games of the season. Even a loss to Atletico Madrid was partially forgotten after a victory over Barcelona.

Then something went wrong. A loss at Liverpool in the Champions League last month sent the team into a nosedive. Losing at Anfield is acceptable for any club; three consecutive draws to Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona in La Liga set off the alarm bells at a Madrid that considers itself the best in the world.

But worse was to come: the humiliating 2-0 defeat by Celta Vigo followed by the 2-1 loss to Pep Guardiola’s City. Both of those losses came in front of some disgruntled fans, who jeered the team at Bernabeu.

Now all bets are off on Alonso’s future just months after he left Bayer Leverkusen following his exceptional job at the German club that culminated in the Bundesliga title in 2024.

How have Alaves faired this season?

Alaves is strong at home with only two losses in eight games in Vitoria this season, including a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad last round.

They opened their campaign with just three wins in 10. Their recent run of four wins in seven has seen them climb to midtable, with half an eye on European qualification, although the other four matches in that run were all defeats.

What happened the last time Real Madrid played Alaves?

Real were 1-0 winners when the sides met in La Liga at Alves on April 13. Eduardo Camavinga scored the only goal after 34 minutes of a game that saw Kylian Mbappe shown a red after 38 minutes.

The home side were also reduced to 10 men when Manu Sanchez was sent off in the 72nd minute.

Head-to-head

This is the 29th meeting between the sides, with Real Madrid winning 23 of the encounters, while Alaves have claimed victory on only three occasions.

Alaves team news

Nikola Maras and Facundo Garces will once again be absent due to injury and suspension, respectively

Jon Guridi has had a knee problem but will be assessed before the match.

Real Madrid team news

Alonso said Kylian Mbappe is fit to play on Sunday after the forward missed the Champions League defeat by Manchester City.

“We’ve got Kylian back, he’s ready to play, and we’ll see and decide [if he starts], that’s good news obviously,” Alonso said on Saturday.

Real Madrid are without several injured players for the game in Vitoria, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga.

Advertisement

Garcia, Carreras and Endrick are also suspended. Defender Dean Huijsen is likely to return.

“Evidently, despite the players we’ve got out, we have strong enough players and a strong enough team,” Alonso added.

Alaves predicted starting lineup:

Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Parada; Guevara; Calebe, Ibanez, Suarez, Rebbach; Boye

Real Madrid predicted starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Huijsen, Asencio; Guler, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius