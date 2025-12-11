Ex-University of Michigan head coach is in police custody, hours after being sacked for inappropriate conduct.

Sherrone Moore, fired as Michigan Wolverines’ football coach earlier in the day, was in police custody late on Wednesday night after he was the subject of an assault investigation.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department in Michigan wrote in a statement that it was called out Wednesday afternoon “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault … A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community.

“The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details.”

Earlier in the day, the Saline Police Department – a small town west of Pittsfield Township – reported that it located and detained Moore before transferring him to the custody of the Pittsfield Township police.

The University of Michigan fired Moore with cause, effective immediately, after an investigation by the school found “credible evidence” the coach engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” school athletic director Warde Manuel wrote in a statement posted to social media.

Biff Poggi was appointed interim head coach.

The ouster comes amid a 9-3 season in which Moore served a two-game suspension for his involvement in the programme’s sign-stealing scandal.

The Wolverines finished the regular season at No 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings. They are scheduled to face No 13 Texas (9-3) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31 in Orlando.

Moore, 39, had a 16-8 record at Michigan since taking over for Jim Harbaugh, who left to become the head coach of the National Football League’s (NFL) Los Angeles Chargers after winning the national championship in the 2023 season.