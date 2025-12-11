Trouble ensues around two matches across European football’s club competitions in the early hours of Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain team bus was pelted with stones outside the team hotel in Bilbao during the night after their Champions League game with Athletic.

The bus was parked and had no passengers at the time of the attack on Thursday morning.

Media reports said two cracks were visible on the coach and two people were arrested.

The PSG players and staff were able to travel to the city’s airport for their Thursday morning flight back to Paris.

On Wednesday evening, European champions PSG drew 0-0 at Bilbao, a result which left PSG third in the 36-team qualifying league. Bilbao are 28th.

The French club are considering a complaint to UEFA, European football’s governing body, a source close to the club told AFP on Thursday.

Rayo Vallecano fans injured in Poland before Europa match

There was more violence surrounding a European fixture as three people were hospitalised after an attack on supporters of Rayo Vallecano travelling to Thursday’s Europa Conference League match at Jagiellonia in eastern Poland, local police announced.

Then, “around 50 people, some of them masked, emerged from the nearby forest. A confrontation ensued,” the Masovian regional police said on the social media platform, X.

“Thanks to the arrival of the police, escalation was avoided. On site, an ambulance team provided care to the injured, and three people were transported to hospital,” the police added, without specifying the injured parties’ nationality.

According to the police, two coach buses carrying the Spanish supporters were blocked by two passenger cars on an expressway near Ostrow Mazowiecka, in the east of the country, during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

Police did not specify that the fans were supporters of the Madrid club, but local media reported they were travelling to see Rayo, who face Jagiellonia in nearby Bialystok, close to the Belarusian border, on Thursday.

The police say seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

They noted that they seized, among other items, “balaclavas, telescopic batons, wooden sticks and metal bolt cutters”.