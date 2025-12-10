Salah’s relationship with Liverpool is strained, but the disgruntled star will be welcomed by Egypt teammates for AFCON, beginning December 21.

While the future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool hangs in the balance, Egypt teammates have rallied behind the national team captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The record seven-time continental champions are in Group B with Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and will be based in southern coastal city Agadir throughout the first round.

“Players like him do not get benched,” said striker Ahmed “Kouka” Hassan on social media, referring to Salah being a substitute in the last three Liverpool fixtures, and coming on only once.

“If he starts on the bench, you must make sure he is the first to come on, after 60 minutes, 65 at the latest.

“Mo is not just a teammate, he is a leader, a legend for club and country. Keep working hard brother, every situation in life is temporary, moments like this pass, what stays is your greatness.”

Head coach and former star Hossam Hassan posted a photograph of himself and Salah and a message: “Always a symbol of perseverance and strength.”

“The greatest Liverpool legend of all time,” wrote winger Ahmed “Zizo” El Sayed. Goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy called Salah “always the best”.

Liverpool have struggled in their title defence this season and lie 10th after 15 rounds, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal. Salah has also battled with just four goals in 13 top-flight appearances.

After twice surrendering the lead in a 3-3 draw at Leeds United last Saturday, Salah told reporters “it seems like the club has thrown me under the bus”.

“I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame (for the slump)… someone does not want me in the club.”

Salah was omitted from the squad that travelled to Milan for a Champions League clash with Inter on Tuesday and has hinted that he may not play for Liverpool again.

‘Great feeling’

Saudi Arabia says it will do “whatever it can” to recruit Salah during the mid-season transfer window, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) source in the kingdom told AFP.

Although Egypt last won the AFCON 15 years ago in Luanda, Salah, 33, believes they will lift the trophy again before he retires.

“It will happen – that is what I believe. It is a great feeling every time you step on the field wearing the Egyptian colours.”

Salah has suffered much heartbreak in four AFCON tournaments as Egypt twice finished runners-up and twice exited in the round of 16.

He created the goal that put the Pharaohs ahead in the 2017 final, but Cameroon clawed back to win 2-1 in Libreville.

Hosts and title favourites Egypt were stunned by South Africa in the first knockout round two years later, conceding a late goal to lose 1-0.

Egypt reached the final again in 2022 only to lose on penalties to Senegal after 120 goalless minutes in Yaounde.

In Ivory Coast last year, Salah suffered a hamstring injury against Ghana and took no further part in the tournament. Egypt lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo in a last-16 clash.

This year, Egypt boast an array of attacking talent with Salah, Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, Mostafa Mohamed of Nantes and Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan and Zizo from Cairo giants Al Ahly.

Group B is the only one of the six in Morocco featuring two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with Egypt and South Africa heading to the global showpiece in North America.

South Africa exceeded expectations by finishing third at the 2024 AFCON, but Belgian coach Hugo Broos expects a tougher campaign in a tournament that kicks off on December 21.

“It will be harder because every opponent will be more motivated to beat us after our bronze medals,” said the tactician who guided Cameroon to the 2017 AFCON title.

Angola and Zimbabwe recently changed coaches with France-born Patrice Beaumelle and Romanian Mario Marinica hired.

The Angolans have reached the quarterfinals three times, including last year, while the Zimbabweans have never gone beyond the first round.