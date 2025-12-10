Arsenal maintain Champions League streak in Brugge, while holders PSG held

Arsenal remain top of UEFA Champions table as they maintain 100 percent record, while holders PSG held in Bilbao.

Noni Madueke scored two goals, and Gabriel Martinelli netted another as Arsenal kept up their 100 percent run in the Champions League to stay top of the standings with a comfortable 3-0 triumph at Belgium’s Club Brugge.

Arsenal’s sixth win in as many games all but confirms a top-eight finish, meaning they will skip the knockout phase playoffs in February and move straight into the round of 16 in March. Brugge remain on four points and in stark danger of missing out on the knockouts.

It was a satisfying night on Wednesday at the Jan Breydelstadion for the under-strength Gunners, who lost at Aston Villa at the weekend and made five changes to freshen up an injury-stricken squad, including a first run-out in almost a year for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who got half an hour of action as a second-half substitute.

Madueke got matters going with a thunderous strike in the 25th minute, collecting possession on the halfway line and swiftly weaving his way upfield before unleashing a powerful effort that flew into the top corner.

The home side went close to an equaliser in the 39th minute, when some swift passing saw Aleksandar Stankovic curl a shot narrowly wide, and continued to probe up to half-time with David Raya making two key saves, from Christos Tzolis and Stankovic.

But that momentum looked to have been left in the changing room at half-time as they were caught two minutes into the second half when Madueke headed home his second goal.

A cross from the left from Martin Zubimendi found Madueke unmarked at the back post, with the home defence caught ball watching and hopelessly out of position.

“I feel like we can win this competition and win the league,” said an elated Madueke.

Martinelli keeps up Champions League scoring streak

Nine minutes later, Martinelli added the third, cutting in off the left wing and hammering a right-footed shot into the net for a fifth goal in as many Champions League appearances this season, having missed one of Arsenal’s matches.

Jesus struck the crossbar in the 79th minute, inches away from a dream return after his lengthy layoff due to a knee injury, and Arsenal still had time to give 16-year-old Marli Salmon a debut at right back in the last seven minutes. He is the fourth youngest player to feature for the Gunners.

Brugge went into the match in some turmoil after Monday’s surprise sacking of coach Nicky Hayen, with his replacement, Ivan Leko, in charge on his return for a second spell at the club.

PSG held in Bilbao, while Napoli shocked in Benfica

Paris St Germain played out their first goalless draw of the season at Athletic Bilbao but stayed in the driving seat for direct qualification for the Champions League last-16 after a string of fine saves by home goalkeeper Unai Simon denied the defending champions.

Luis Enrique’s side had the clearest chances after being under pressure in the first half, but Simon produced several superb saves, and Ousmane Dembele’s absence was once again felt up front by the visitors.

The result left PSG in third place in the 36-team league with 13 points from six games, while Bilbao are 28th on five points, two points from the playoff places.

PSG next travel to Sporting, and Bilbao visit Atalanta.

“We have to do more. We were not at our maximum to leave here with a win. Sometimes we’re not at our level – we have to keep working,” PSG fullback Nuno Mendes said.

Bilbao threatened first when Alex Berenguer curled a right-footed free kick towards the far post in the 31st minute, forcing PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov to fingertip the ball behind for a corner.

The Basque side enjoyed their best spell around the half-hour mark, pressing high and testing PSG’s defensive organisation without finding a breakthrough.

PSG, who had to deal with the absence of Dembele after the France forward fell ill, had their best opening earlier on a swift counterattack in the 19th minute when Fabian Ruiz, after controlling well on his chest, fired his effort over the crossbar.

The Ligue 1 side emerged with renewed intensity after the break and went close in the 49th minute when Simon denied them twice in quick succession.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia burst down the right on a rapid counter and delivered a low cross that evaded Joao Neves before Senny Mayulu pounced, only for Simon to react brilliantly and push the close-range effort away.

The pressure continued from a corner on 53 minutes as Warren Zaire-Emery collected a clearance on the edge of the area and unleashed a powerful half-volley towards the far corner, forcing another sharp save from the Bilbao keeper.

The clearest chance came in the 65th minute when Bradley Barcola raced into the area for a one-on-one with Simon and saw his powerful attempt rattle the crossbar.

Leverkusen fight back to deny Newcastle

Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo bagged an 88th-minute goal to rescue a 2-2 draw for the hosts against Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Newcastle, who also hit the woodwork twice, thought they had done enough to get back into the top eight after coming from a goal down to lead 2-1 with a strong second-half performance and goals from Anthony Gordon and Lewis Miley, before Spain international Grimaldo charged into the box to level with two minutes left.

The result left Newcastle in 12th on 10 points, while Leverkusen dropped to 20th on nine. The top eight teams qualify directly for the knockout stage. Teams who finish ninth to 24th will enter a playoff round to reach the last 16.

The hosts went in front when Robert Andrich headed on at the far post, and the ball bounced off Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes for an own goal in the 13th minute, with the visitors struggling with the German defence for much of the first half.

Newcastle equalised with a Gordon penalty in the 51st after Leverkusen keeper Mark Flekken dallied on the ball, allowing Nick Woltemade to snatch it before being brought down.

They kept up the pressure, and Gordon, who had rattled the post with a fierce low shot in the 63rd, turned provider in the 74th, floating a cross in the box for substitute Miley to head in his maiden Champions League goal.

With Leverkusen now firmly on the back foot, Eddie Howe’s team created several more scoring chances, with Flekken coming to the rescue with a superb save to stop Malick Thiaw’s point-blank header.

Flekken was beaten by substitute Jacob Murphy’s shot a little later, but the ball bounced off the post once more. Instead, it was Leverkusen who scored again, with Grimaldo popping up in the box to bury the equaliser, scoring for the second consecutive Champions League game.

Napoli shocked in Benfica, while Dortmund jeered

Italian champion Napoli lost 2-0 at Benfica, while Weston McKennie was on target for Juventus in a 2-0 win at Pafos.

Jeers rang out at full time at Borussia Dortmund after Norway’s Bodo/Glimt sealed a 2-2 draw, equalising twice after Julian Brandt’s goals for Dortmund.

The result helps neither team, with Dortmund’s chances of direct qualification for the round of 16 taking a dent. Bodo/Glimt has three draws but no wins in its debut Champions League season.

Ajax scored three goals late in the game to deny Qarabag a surprise win in one of the early kickoffs.

Four-time European champion Ajax twice trailed against its Azerbaijani opponent, but fought back to win 4-2 in Baku.

Copenhagen also scored late to win 3-2 at Villarreal.