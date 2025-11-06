American football player Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that some readers may find disturbing. If you or a loved one is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help and support are available. Visit 988 Lifeline for more information about support services.

Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive end for the American football team, the Dallas Cowboys, has died at the age of 24, the National Football League franchise said.

The Frisco police department in Texas said on Thursday that Kneeland appeared to have taken his own life after he was involved in a vehicle pursuit and a multi-agency search late on Wednesday.

Police said Kneeland did not stop for Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers over a traffic violation on Wednesday night.

They said officers from the Frisco police department joined in the pursuit of Kneeland’s car, which was found a little before 11pm local time (05:00 GMT, Thursday) after it had crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway.

The driver, identified as Kneeland, abandoned the car and walked away from the scene. The Texas DPS said a trooper had tried to pull him over for an alleged traffic violation, and he did not stop.

After instituting a search using both K-9 and drone units, law enforcement found Kneeland dead at 1:31am on Thursday.

Frisco police said they learned Kneeland had expressed suicidal thoughts following a call to the emergency dispatch on Wednesday night. The official cause of death will be determined by the Collin County medical examiner.

The Cowboys announced the death of Kneeland, a second-year player, on Thursday.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the statement said.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland scored his first career touchdown Monday in the Cowboys’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” his agent, Jonathan Perzley, said in a statement.

“Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates and everyone who loved him.”