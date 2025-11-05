The Portuguese football superstar made the comments on a TV talk show in the United Kingdom.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will retire “soon”, admitting it will be difficult to bring his glittering career to an end as the 40-year-old has been planning his post-football life for some time.

The Al Nassr striker is the all-time leading goalscorer with 952 goals for club and country combined. He said last month he was targeting 1,000 goals before quitting the game.

“Soon,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said when asked when he would hang up his boots.

“I think I will be prepared. It will be very, very difficult,” he said in an interview on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored, published on Tuesday.

“But, I have prepared my future since 25, 26, 27 years old. I think I will be capable to support that pressure. Nothing will compare to the adrenaline you have to scoring a goal in football.

“But everything has a beginning and everything has an end. I’m going to have more time for myself, for my family, to raise my kids.”

The former Manchester United forward said he still follows their results, despite bringing an unhappy second spell at the club to an end three years ago.

United endured their worst top-flight finish last season since they were relegated in 1973-74, coming 15th.

“I’m sad, because the club is one of the most important clubs in the world and a club that I still have in my heart,” Ronaldo said.

“They don’t have a structure. I hope that changes in the present and future, because the potential of the club is amazing.

“They are not on a good path. And it’s not only about the coach and players, in my opinion … He is doing his best. What are you going to do? Miracles are impossible,” Ronaldo said, referring to manager Ruben Amorim.