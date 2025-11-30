Goalscorers Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo help Barcelona fight back against Alaves and return to top of La Liga table.

Barcelona recovered from an early setback to secure a 3-1 victory over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday, with first-half goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo and a late second for the latter sealing the win at the Nou Camp.

The triumph lifts last year’s champions to the top of the standings on 34 points, two ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand at Girona on Sunday.

In their second match back at the partially renovated Nou Camp after two and a half years of redevelopment, Barcelona overcame a shaky start amid uncharacteristic scenes of long pre-match ticketing delays that left the stadium half-empty at kickoff.

According to the club, the problems were caused by technical difficulties that left thousands of fans unable to access their tickets through the club’s mobile app, creating long lines at the fan support office and forcing the match to begin with swaths of empty seats.

Alaves stunned the hosts in the first minute when Pablo Ibanez struck from close range. Barcelona defender Marc Bernal misjudged a corner, allowing Ibanez to pounce on the loose ball inside the six-yard box and neatly slot it into the net with his first touch.

However, Barcelona hit back just seven minutes later. Alejandro Balde darted down the left flank before feeding Raphinha, who delivered a low cross into the box. The 18-year-old Yamal met the ball at the far post with a powerful one-touch finish into the top corner to level the score at 1-1.

Raphinha was instrumental again in the 26th with another assist, this time for Olmo, who expertly curled the ball home first-time from inside the box as the Blaugrana went ahead.

Yamal was inches away from doubling his tally in the 44th minute after receiving a brilliant pass from Robert Lewandowski, but his effort hit the post with the goal gaping.

Alaves nearly found an equaliser just before the break, when Lucas Boye fired narrowly wide following a swift counterattack.

Olmo seals Barca comeback

Barcelona dominated the second half, with Lewandowski denied by a spectacular reflex save from Alaves keeper Antonio Sivera in the 56th minute. Boye squandered another chance for the visitors in the 77th minute, missing wide from inside the box.

Olmo put the result beyond doubt in added time, finishing off a smooth one-two with Yamal, whose through ball left him free inside the box to slot home with composure.

The match also marked the return of 23-year-old midfielder Pedri, who made his first appearance in more than a month following a muscle injury.

He came on in the second half to give Barcelona a much-needed boost before Tuesday’s crucial clash against Atletico Madrid.

Fourth in the La Liga standings with 28 points, Diego Simeone’s side have not lost in the league since their opening fixture in August.

They have a game in hand and will host last-placed Oviedo later on Saturday, aiming to extend a six-game winning run in all competitions.