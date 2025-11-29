Key dates, teams, players, format, favourites and tickets ahead of the 11th edition of the quadrennial tournament.

The Arab world’s biggest football competition kicks off on Monday, as 16 teams from across the region face off in Qatar.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, which occurs every four years:

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 will begin on Monday, with Tunisia facing Syria in the tournament opener.

The final will be played on December 18, marking the conclusion of the 32-match tournament.

Group stage: December 1 to 9

December 1 to 9 Quarterfinals: December 11 and 12

December 11 and 12 Semifinals: December 15

December 15 Third-place playoff: December 18

December 18 Final: December 18

Where is the tournament being held?

Qatar is staging the Arab Cup for the third time; it hosted the 1998 and 2021 tournaments. It is also the second successive FIFA tournament hosted by the Gulf nation after the recently concluded FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Six venues have been chosen to host the regional showpiece, each of which was used during the FIFA World Cup three years ago.

As was the case during Qatar 2022, Al Bayt Stadium, in the northern city of Al Khor, will host the tournament opener, while the magnificent Lusail Stadium will host the final.

The 2025 Arab Cup will be the second edition under FIFA’s jurisdiction, with editions before 2021 organised by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA).

Here are the host cities and stadiums:

⚽ Lusail City: Lusail Stadium (capacity: 88,966)

⚽ Al Rayyan: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (capacity: 45,032)

⚽ Al Khor: Al Bayt Stadium (capacity: 68,895)

⚽ Doha: Stadium 974 (capacity: 44,089)

⚽ Education City: Education City Stadium (capacity: 44,667)

⚽ Doha: Khalifa International Stadium (capacity: 45,857)

How many teams are taking part?

Sixteen nations, drawn from both the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), will play in the tournament.

Hosts Qatar and defending champions Algeria, along with the seven highest-ranked nations at the time of the draw in May, all qualified automatically.

The remaining seven slots were filled through a series of single-leg qualification matches held in Qatar this week.

The participating nations have been divided into four groups, as follows:

⚽ Group A: Tunisia, Syria, Qatar, Palestine

⚽ Group B: Morocco, Comoros, Saudi Arabia, Oman

⚽ Group C: Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, United Arab Emirates

⚽ Group D: Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Bahrain

How did Palestine qualify for Arab Cup?

Palestine edged Libya 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday to secure their place in the Arab Cup, bringing joy to Palestinians in the wake of Israel’s war on Gaza.

The playoff in Doha ended 0-0 after 90 minutes before Palestine held their nerve in the shootout to reach the 16-team tournament.

“This was the toughest playoff match,” coach Ihab Abu Jazar told Al Kass TV. “Libya are strong. Our circumstances and absences made it harder, but we are proud. Football is one of the few things that can bring happiness to Palestinians.

“We are different from other teams. They play to compete, but we play for two goals: to send messages through football and to develop Palestinian football. Our team has become a big name in Asia and was close to reaching the World Cup playoff.

“We play for more than trophies – we play to send a message and bring joy to our people,” he added.

What is the prize money for the Arab Cup?

The 2025 edition will have a record prize money of more than $36.5m, joining the ranks of the world’s major international football tournaments.

The last competition, in 2021, had a reported prize purse of $25.5m.

What is the tournament format?

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the knockout stage, which features the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final. There is also a third-place playoff between the two losing semifinalists.

In the knockout stages, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, it will go to 30 minutes of extra time and, if required, penalties.

Who are the previous champions?

Iraq are the most successful team in the Arab Cup with four titles. Saudi Arabia are the second-most successful nation with two titles, while Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria have all won once each.

Algeria are the defending champions, having beaten Tunisia 2-0 in extra time at the 2021 final.

Historically, nations from the Asian Football Confederation (six titles) have won more than the Confederation of African Football teams (four titles).

Why is the Arab Cup important?

Featuring some of the strongest teams, the Arab Cup will give fans a taste of what to expect from Arab nations at next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Seven Arab Cup participants – Qatar, Tunisia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Algeria – will also compete at the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“The tournament plays an important role in showcasing Arab and Islamic culture to the world,” Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah said. “It’s a celebration of our identity and an opportunity to showcase our shared passion for the beautiful game on such a global scale.”

With the revamped World Cup set to feature an expanded 48-team pool, the Arab Cup could be a proving ground for teams aiming to make a deep run on football’s biggest stage.

Who are the favourites to win?

Based on their recent performance in the 2026 World Cup qualification phase, as many as five teams could be considered frontrunners for the title.

Up there is Tunisia, who gathered the most points (28 from a possible 30) among all CAF nations during the World Cup qualifiers, winning nine of the 10 matches to finish top of their group.

Fellow North African neighbours Algeria and Morocco are strong contenders after both qualified for the World Cup by finishing top of their groups. Record seven-time African champions Egypt are also among the favourites.

Jordan, who qualified for the World Cup for the first time, are an underdog pick to win it all.

Who are the top players to watch?

Jordan’s Ali Olwan, the third-highest scorer in the AFC World Cup qualifying with nine goals, will be one to watch in the tournament. Joining him on the list of forwards expected to pose a serious threat is Iraq’s Aymen Hussein, who was tied for fourth-highest goals, with eight.

Fans should also keep an eye on Tunisia’s reliable goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen, who kept six clean sheets as his side went unbeaten without conceding in all 10 of their qualifying fixtures.

Forward Akram Afif, whose name has become synonymous with Qatar’s footballing success in the past decade, is a key player for the host nation, while Saudi Arabia captain Salem Al-Dawsari has been in decent form of late, sitting joint-fourth in the Saudi Pro League’s top assist men.

Where to buy tickets and watch the tournament?

Tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup went on sale on the official ticketing platform at the end of September. Fans can buy tickets for individual matches across three pricing categories, starting at $7.

The tournament also had an option of team-specific packs, which offered three group games of each nation, starting at about $20. However, those are now unavailable.

Tickets for the final, starting at $14, have sold out.

In the Middle East and North Africa, you can watch the entire tournament from December 1 through December 18, exclusively in Arabic and only on beIN SPORTS PPV.