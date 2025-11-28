Who: Chelsea and Arsenal

What: English Premier League

Where: Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom

When: Sunday, November 30 at 4:30pm (16:30 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 14:30 GMT in advance of our text commentary stream.

The top of the table clash between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday has the potential to blow the Premier League title race wide open.

Alternatively, it could leave it in danger of turning into a procession.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at potentially the most crucial game of the Premier League season.

How are Arsenal and Chelsea placed in the Premier League?

Arsenal are six points clear at the top as they head to Stamford Bridge.

With defending champions Liverpool in freefall and Manchester City also off the pace, it could be Arsenal’s title to lose.

The closest challengers are second-place Chelsea, winners of the FIFA Club World Cup in July and with a squad that cost more than $1bn. But it is possibly ahead of the curve in terms of mounting a serious title charge for the side that also lifted the UEFA Conference League trophy last season.

What is Chelsea’s form before Arsenal’s visit?

The Blues are on a three-match winning streak, with nine of their last 11 in total, losing only once.

What is Arsenal’s form before the Chelsea clash?

With a squad regarded as possibly the strongest in Europe, Mikel Arteta’s men are undefeated in 16 games across all competitions, winning 14 during that run.

What is Arsenal’s take on the trip to Chelsea?

Arsenal manager Arteta says second-placed Chelsea “fully deserve” to be considered Premier League title contenders.

Despite their fine form, Enzo Maresca’s youthful Chelsea side are still considered outsiders to win the Premier League title.

But Arteta is not underestimating the opponents.

“They are there because they fully deserve to be,” he told reporters about Chelsea on Friday.

“What they have done in the last few years, the squad that they assembled, the numbers that they have, the quality that they have, the number of coaches they have, it makes sense that what is happening there is very, very positive and they deserve to be there.”

The former Arsenal and Spain midfielder said Chelsea were one of the teams he most enjoyed watching.

“They have a lot of fluidity, they have a lot of threat, they have a lot of individual talent, they are very clear what they want to do, and that’s why they are very tough,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s a big game, it’s a big London derby. We’re going to play a really, really good opponent. They are in really good form, and we know the challenge, we know the opportunity that we have as well on Sunday, so we are fully ready for it.”

Are Chelsea really the biggest threat to Arsenal?

The clash with Arsenal will be the sternest test yet of Chelsea’s title credentials.

Brazil forward Estevao has quickly established himself at Chelsea and has been one of the most exciting players this season, with nine goals in his last 13 games for club and country.

The 18-year-old, who joined from Palmeiras in the summer, has been one of the main reasons for the Blues’ prolific Premier League start.

Liverpool’s title defence, meanwhile, is at a crisis point, with growing scrutiny on coach Arne Slot after a run of nine defeats in 12 games in all competitions. The Reds travel to West Ham on Sunday.

Manchester City can temporarily move up to second on Saturday if they win against Leeds United at Etihad Stadium.

When did Chelsea last win the Premier League?

Chelsea last lifted the league title in 2017, their second in three years.

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

On a wave of optimism and a growing belief it will end its long wait for a first league title since 2004, when Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” went unbeaten for the entire top-flight campaign.

After three straight years as runners-up, it feels like Arsenal’s time may have come again.

What happened in Chelsea’s last game?

Coach Enzo Maresca is in his second season in the Premier League and has a squad packed with inexperience, while Chelsea produced their standout performance of the campaign to beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

What happened in Arsenal’s last game?

Wednesday’s 3-1 demolition of European powerhouse Bayern Munich was further evidence of Arsenal’s credentials to win the biggest prizes, not only this title but perhaps the Champions League as well.

What happened the last time Chelsea played Arsenal?

Arsenal were 1-0 winners in the meeting between the sides at Emirates Stadium last season, with Mikel Merino’s 20th-minute goal settling matters in the March encounter.

The corresponding fixture at Stamford Bridge last season finished in a 2-2 draw.

Head-to-head: Chelsea vs Arsenal

This is the 212th meeting between the London rivals, with Arsenal winning 84 times and Chelsea taking the spoils on 66 occasions.

Chelsea team news

Cole Palmer is back for Chelsea’s top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal on Sunday after making a sooner than expected return from a toe injury.

The England forward sustained the injury following what was described as an accident at home. But Chelsea coach Maresca confirmed he was in contention to start the game against Arsenal.

“Having Cole back is good news, and everyone is happy,” said Maresca. “He can help us a lot. He is arguably our best player, and we are happy he is back. Now we have to give him time to be 100 percent fit. He has done fantastic in the past, and no doubt he is going to do very good things for this club in the future.”

Palmer has been out since September with a groin injury. He was close to a return before hurting his toe, which ruled him out of the wins against Burnley last weekend and Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Arsenal team news

Leandro Trossard faces tests to see if the forward will be available for Arsenal after being substituted in the first half of the midweek win against Bayern Munich.

Defender Gabriel is still recovering after picking up an unspecified injury for Brazil earlier this month.

“I’m quite confident, especially the way Gabi takes every injury and the way he’s going to push everybody, that it’s not going to be that long,” his manager Arteta said.