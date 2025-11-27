Key scheduling, venue and start times before the Arab world’s biggest football competition begins on December 1.

The 11th FIFA Arab Cup is hosted by Qatar and kicks off in the capital, Doha, on Monday.

Tunisia will face Syria, and Qatar will host Palestine on the opening day of the tournament.

The final will take place at the iconic 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium on December 18.

A total of six venues have been selected, all of which were used during the 2022 World Cup.

The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups, with 32 matches in total.

The group stage will run until December 9, with the knockout stage starting on December 11.

Here are the details on the teams, groups, format, match fixtures, kickoff times and venues for FIFA Arab Cup 2025:

Teams and groups

⚽ Group A: Qatar, Tunisia, Syria, Palestine

⚽ Group B: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros

⚽ Group C: Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait

⚽ Group D: Algeria, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan

Format

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the knockout stage, which features the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final. There is also a third-place playoff between the two losing semifinalists.

In the knockout stages, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, it will go to 30 minutes of extra time and, if required, penalties.

Match schedule

⚽ Group Stage

December 1

Group A: Tunisia vs Syria (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 4:00 pm/13:00 GMT)

Group A: Qatar vs Palestine (Al Bayt Stadium, 7:30 pm/16:30 GMT)

December 2

Group B: Morocco vs Comoros (Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm/12:00 GMT)

Group C: Egypt vs Kuwait (Lusail Stadium, 5:30 pm/14:30 GMT)

Group B: Saudi Arabia vs Oman (Education City Stadium, 8 pm/17:00 GMT)

December 3

Group D: Algeria vs Sudan (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 3pm/12:00 GMT)

Group D: Iraq vs Bahrain (Stadium 974, 5:30pm/14:30 GMT)

Group C: Jordan vs United Arab Emirates (Al Bayt Stadium, 8pm/17:00 GMT)

December 4

Group A: Palestine vs Tunisia (Lusail Stadium, 5:30 pm/14:30 GMT)

Group A: Syria vs Qatar (Khalifa International Stadium, 8pm/17:00 GMT)

December 5

Group B: Oman vs Morocco (Education City Stadium, 5:30pm/14:30 GMT)

Group B: Comoros vs Saudi Arabia (Al Bayt Stadium, 8pm/17:00 GMT)

December 6

Group C: Kuwait vs Jordan (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, 2pm/11:00 GMT)

Group D: Bahrain vs Algeria (Khalifa International Stadium, 4:30pm/13:30 GMT)

Group D: Sudan vs Iraq (Stadium 974, 7pm/16:00 GMT)

Group C: United Arab Emirates vs Egypt (Lusail Stadium, 9:30pm/18:30 GMT)

December 7

Group A: Qatar vs Tunisia (Al Bayt Stadium, 8pm/17:00 GMT)

Group A: Syria vs Palestine (Education City Stadium, 8pm/17:00 GMT)

December 8

Group B: Morocco vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium, 8pm/17:00 GMT)

Group B: Oman vs Comoros (Stadium 974, 8pm/17:00 GMT)

December 9

Group C: Egypt vs Jordan (Al Bayt Stadium, 5:30pm/14:30 GMT)

Group C: United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait (Stadium 974, 5:30pm/14:30 GMT)

Group D: Algeria vs Iraq (Khalifa International Stadium, 8pm/17:00 GMT)

Group D: Bahrain vs Sudan (Education City Stadium, 8pm/17:00 GMT)

Rest day on December 10

⚽ Quarterfinals

December 11

Quarterfinal 1 (Khalifa International Stadium, 5:30pm/14:30 GMT)

Quarterfinal 2 (Lusail Stadium, 8:30pm/17:30 GMT)

December 12

Quarterfinal 3 (Education City Stadium, 5:30pm/14:30 GMT)

Quarterfinal 4 (Al Bayt Stadium, 8:30pm/17:30 GMT)

Rest days on December 13 and 14

⚽ Semifinals

December 15

Semifinal 1 (Khalifa International Stadium, 5:30pm/14:30 GMT)

Semifinal 2 (Al Bayt Stadium, 8:30pm/17:30 GMT)

Rest days on December 16 and 17

⚽Third place playoff

December 18 (Khalifa International Stadium, 2pm/11:00 GMT)

⚽ Final

December 18

Final (Lusail Stadium, Lusail, 7pm/16:00 GMT)