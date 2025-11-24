Cristiano Ronaldo scores superb bicycle kick in Al Nassr win

The 40-year-old superstar turned back the clock to kick one of the goals of the season in the Saudi Pro League.

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years with a spectacular overhead bicycle kick for Saudi side Al Nassr in a 4-1 win.

“Best caption wins!” the 40-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote on X after his 96th-minute wonder strike on Sunday home to Al Khaleej.

The stunning strike was Ronaldo’s 954th career goal and was similar to his iconic bicycle kick for Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Juventus in 2018.

The emphatic victory in Riyadh left Ronaldo’s side four points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League after nine matches.

Fellow former Premier League stars Joao Felix and Sadio Mane were also on the scoresheet for Al Nassr.

Ronaldo has yet to win a title since moving to the Saudi club nearly three years ago.