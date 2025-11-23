Sport|Motorsports

Norris, Piastri disqualified from Las Vegas GP, sparking F1 title race

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri disqualified for technical infringements, reigniting title battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heading into the final two rounds.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri react.
McLaren duo Lando Norris, right, and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix after finishing second and fourth respectively [Chris Graythen/Getty Images via AFP]

By News Agencies

Published On 23 Nov 2025

Formula One championship leader Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri were disqualified on Sunday from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for technical infringements.

The skid blocks on both cars were found after the race to be less than the minimum depth.

Norris had finished second in the race behind Red Bull’s title-chasing Max Verstappen, with Piastri in fourth.

The disqualification means that Norris is now 24 points ahead of both Piastri and Verstappen going into the penultimate race of the season in Qatar next weekend, which includes a sprint.

With a maximum of 58 points available in the final two Grands Prix, Norris can win the title in Qatar if he earns two more points than both Verstappen and Piastri over the course of the weekend.

Max Verstappen reacts.
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen has now seen the gap to F1 championship leader Lando Norris shrink from 42 points at the end of Sunday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix to just 24, with two rounds remaining in the 2025 calendar [Gary A Vasquez/Imagn Images via Reuters]

