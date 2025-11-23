Manchester United target top four spot in the English Premier League table when they host Everton on Monday.

Who: Manchester United vs Everton

What: English Premier League

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

When: Monday at 8pm (20:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 5pm (17:00 GMT) in advance of our live text commentary stream.

Manchester United host Everton and are looking to extend a five-game unbeaten run under Ruben Amorim although they have drawn their past two against Nottingham Forest and Spurs.

A win could see them move into the top four with Bryan Mbeumo’s scoring streak a key factor in their recent resurgence.

But Everton are just three points below Man United in a congested table, and David Moyes will be extra motivated to get a result at his former club.

Happyish anniversary for Amorim

Monday’s fixture at Old Trafford marks a year to the day since Amorim’s first match in charge.

Amorim’s reign as United manager started with a 1-1 draw away to Ipswich, and since then, the Portuguese boss has experienced plenty of lows in charge of the English football giants, including finishing 15th in the table and failing to qualify for Europe.

But recent results have been encouraging, and Amorim said consistency is key.

“Right away, I knew we would struggle in some things, but the feeling was it is the best league in the world, maybe the best club,” he said.

“[Now] I think we are showing [consistency], but the important thing is that it doesn’t matter what we did in the recent games,” he said. “We cannot forget we suffered a lot in those games and play every game like it is the last one.

Advertisement

“[We are] more dominant, playing better football, and more competitive in every way.”

Cunha credits United resurgence for Brazil call-ups

Man United forward Matheus Cunha has credited the club’s resurgence under Amorim with helping him cement a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad before next year’s World Cup in North America.

Cunha, 26, has seamlessly adapted to playing in Amorim’s system as a hybrid attacking midfielder and forward, a trait he believes has strengthened his case for World Cup inclusion.

“Knowing that the manager [Amorim] trusts me to play in multiple positions is important,” Cunha said.

“Manchester United is a club that should always be at the top,” he said. “I’m grateful to be playing in a side that’s delivering and competing well. To earn a spot in the national team, you have to consistently show your worth at club level.”

Moyes says Everton in midst of a rebuild

Everton received a significant boost after appointing Moyes as manager for the second time in January with his side steadily rising up the table.

Speaking before the game against Man United, Moyes said his team were continuing to work towards finding “solid ground” but it would take time.

“We’ve said many times about us trying to get on solid ground again. We’ve done that with the new owners, new stadium and staying up last year. So we have to try and make sure that we go steady,” he said.

“If anybody thought that we were going to completely switch everything around, then they’re completely off their head.”

Moyes continued: “I used to always look at the real managers from eras before me who I look up to now – Bobby Robson, Brian Clough, Don Revie – all those ones who’d been given long periods at their clubs, and if you look at the success, it tended to work better that way.”

What happened in Man United’s last EPL match?

Matthijs de Ligt equalised in the sixth minute of a dramatic period of stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on November 8.

Tottenham had looked like they would claim all three points when Richarlison glanced in a header in the first minute of added time, completing a Spurs comeback from a goal down.

There was still time for de Ligt to find space at the back post at a corner to direct a header goalwards and over the line before Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario clawed the ball away.

Trailing after Mbeumo’s 32nd-minute header, Tottenham dominated the second half and grabbed an equaliser in the 84th through substitute Mathys Tel’s shot that deflected in off de Ligt.

What happened in Everton’s last EPL match?

Everton defeated Fulham 2-0 at home on November 8 just before FIFA’s international window, ending a three-match EPL winless streak going back to October 5.

Advertisement

Idrissa Gueye gave Everton the lead in the first half, and Michael Keane made it 2-0 in the second as Moyes’s side also had a number of goals chalked off for offside in what was a dominant victory.

Head-to-head: Last six matches

United are unbeaten against Everton in their last six fixtures with four wins and two draws.

The teams last played in a preseason friendly two weeks before the start of the 2025-2026 English Premier League season:

Manchester United 2-2 Everton (August 4)

Everton 2-2 Manchester United (February 2)

Manchester United 4-0 Everton (December 1)

Manchester United 2-0 Everton (March 9, 2024)

Everton 0-3 Manchester United (November 26, 2023)

Manchester United 2-0 Everton (April 8, 2023)

Form guide: last five Premier League matches

Manchester United: W-W-W-D-D (most recent result last)

Everton: W-L-L-D-W

United’s team news

Benjamin Sesko will be out of action “for a few weeks” after hurting his knee before the international break, Amorim said on Friday.

The forward, who joined United from RB Leipzig for 74 million pounds ($97m) in August, was injured during the 2-2 draw at Tottenham and missed Slovenia’s World Cup qualifiers.

United will also be without Harry Maguire against Everton after the defender picked up an injury in the Spurs draw.

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could be available to face Everton, and Lisandro Martinez is getting closer to a return after being involved in the Argentina camp over the break.

Meanwhile, Cunha missed a Christmas lights switch-on event in Altrincham after organisers revealed the forward suffered “an accident in training” on Saturday, raising doubts over his availability on Monday.

United’s predicted starting lineup

Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Diallo; Zirkzee

Everton’s team news

Moyes said on Friday that central midfielder Merlin Rohl has had an operation to treat a hernia and is not expected to return for a few weeks.

Everton are also missing Nathan Patterson and Jarrad Branthwaite due to groin and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Otherwise, Moyes appears to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Everton’s predicted starting lineup

Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry