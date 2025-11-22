Jake Paul brashly anticipates his brand won’t take a hit with his latest boxing venture, despite being massively outsized by former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at their first face-off on Friday ahead of their December 19 bout.

In fact, the YouTuber-turned-boxer expects his brand to flourish and predicts the outcome of his upcoming eight-round Netflix heavyweight boxing match against Joshua will rival Buster Douglas’s famous February 11, 1990, knockout win over Mike Tyson in upset proportions.

Paul even predicts that the bout – to be held at the Kaseya Center in Miami – will end via a knockout victory in the fifth round.

“I’m here to go out there and shock the world,” Paul said. “I know what I’m capable of. People say, ‘Oh he’s out of his mind.’ I’ve gotten to where I am today because of delusional optimism. No one thinks I’m going to win, so join the list and be ready to be shocked.”

Those are brash words indeed, considering that Paul won’t be facing a long-retired champion, former UFC belt holder, ex-NBA players or a fighter giving up 50 pounds.

Many in the boxing world question why the Paul-Joshua match was made with the size disparity between the fighters clearly evident at their opening press launch in Miami.

The Briton, who stands 1.98 metres (6’6), towered over Paul, who is listed at 1.85 metres (6’1).

Under the parameters of the bout, Joshua, who historically has weighed in at about 250 pounds for past heavyweight fights, will be limited to no more than 245 pounds against Paul, who typically fights in the 200-pound cruiserweight division.

“He’s one of the best heavyweights ever,” Paul said. “But I believe that fighting a smaller man is oftentimes harder for a heavyweight because of the speed difference and because of the foot speed, because of the angles. All that power is great. I just have to avoid that one shot. I believe that I can do that. I know I can pick him apart and score points.”

Joshua: ‘I need to cut him up’

It will be Joshua’s first bout since a fifth-round knockout loss against fellow Englishman Daniel Dubois in September 2024. During his ring break, the 36-year-old Joshua also underwent elbow surgery.

“You can’t underestimate anyone. I’m going to take him seriously,” Joshua said. “After a year out, I’ve realigned a lot in my life. I got my focus back to where it needs to be.”

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) acknowledged that anything short of a quick knockout win will be perceived as additional erosion of his standing among the elite heavyweights.

“I’ve seen it. I’ve heard it,” he added. “As I said to Jake respectfully, I need to cut him up. I need to break him up and I need to hurt him. That’s just what we do.”

Paul has a 12-1 record five years into his boxing career. His fight docket is highlighted by an eight-round decision over 58-year-old Tyson in a 2024 event that attracted 72,300 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.