Ronaldo attends Trump’s White House dinner with MBS – all to know

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the surprise guests at a lavish White House dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump for the visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The famous footballer was among the last guests to be seated before Prince Mohammed, known as MBS, took his place at the table on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know about his presence at the White House:

Why did Ronaldo attend the White House dinner?

Ronaldo plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr after signing with them following the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

He spent two decades playing for European clubs and signed a two-year extension in June with Al Nassr. The 40-year-old has indicated he is ready to hang up his boots soon, making Saudi Arabia the last stop in his glittering career.

Over four seasons with Al Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 83 goals with 17 assists in 84 starts.

Since his 2023 signing for the Riyadh-based club – majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that the crown prince chairs – Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi league and has featured in promotional videos for the Saudi Tourism Authority.

In a recent interview, Ronaldo referred to MBS as “our boss [in Saudi Arabia]”.

Ronaldo was seated near the front of the East Room, not far from where the president and crown prince gave remarks to officials from both nations, along with major business leaders such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

He also snapped a selfie at the White House.

What did Trump say about Ronaldo at the dinner?

Trump, in his speech, made a point of recognising Ronaldo, who he said he introduced to his teenage son.

Trump thanked the athlete for attending. He said that his youngest son, Barron, is a “big fan” of Ronaldo and the 19-year-old was impressed that he got to meet the player.

“I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you,” the president said.

What has Ronaldo said about Trump?

Ronaldo has recently said that Trump is “one of the guys who can help change the world”.

“[Trump is] one of the guys I want to meet. I think he can make things happen, and I like people like that,” the football icon said in an interview with media host Piers Morgan.

However, Ronaldo was quick to boast that he was more famous than Trump.

“People know me more than him. In the world, nobody’s more famous than me.”

No, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has previously featured at events with Trump, was also among the guests.

Infantino was making another appearance at the White House ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which the US is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico, after meeting Trump at his residence two days earlier.

The FIFA chief will also be present when the US hosts the draw for the World Cup on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, where Trump is likely to oversee the event.

Will Ronaldo play in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the US?

Ronaldo said earlier this month that the next World Cup will be his last.

He hasn’t played in the US since August of 2014, when he was a substitute for Real Madrid in their exhibition match against Manchester United in Ann Arbor, Michigan.