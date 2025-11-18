The social media star will box former two-time unified world champion Joshua in an eight-round professional fight.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a professional bout on December 19.

The heavyweight matchup, consisting of eight three-minute rounds, will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami and will be streamed live on Netflix.

It will be the toughest fight yet for the 28-year-old Paul, who has a 12-1 record (7 KOs) and last fought in June when he beat former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by unanimous decision.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgement Day,” Paul told Netflix. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime.

“When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted.”

Joshua is a two-time unified heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medallist, but the 36-year-old has not fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in an IBF title fight in September 2024.

“Jake or anyone can get this work,” Joshua said. “No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me.

“Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected … I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”