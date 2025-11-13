LA Lakers are blown out by Oklahoma City on the road while Stephen Curry scores 46 as Golden State beat San Antonio.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and nine assists in three quarters as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 121-92.

Isaiah Joe added 21 points for the Thunder on Wednesday night, which improved their National Basketball Association (NBA) league best record to 12-1.

Oklahoma City blew out one of their top Western Conference rivals for the second game. They beat the Golden State Warriors 126-102 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles guard Luka Doncic was held to 19 points on 7-for-20 shooting. He was averaging 37.1 points coming into the game.

Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort, a defensive stopper who normally guards Doncic, was out with an upper right trapezius strain, but the Thunder got the job done anyway.

Austin Reaves, who was averaging 30.3 points, had 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting for the Lakers. Los Angeles had scored at least 116 points in every game this season, but they didn’t get close after shooting 40.3 percent from the field.

The Lakers played without LeBron James once again although for the first time this season he practised on Wednesday. He got some reps with the team’s G League affiliate earlier in the day in California.

Los Angeles could have used another star against Oklahoma City. The Thunder led 30-18 at the end of the first quarter, then held the Lakers without a field goal for nearly eight minutes to start the second. Los Angeles missed their first 11 shots of the quarter as Oklahoma City extended their advantage to 70-38 at halftime.

In the closing seconds of the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the hoop, then fired a behind-the-back pass to Joe, who nailed a three-pointer as time expired in the period to give Oklahoma City a 100-64 lead.

Curry scores season high as Warriors beat Spurs

Stephen Curry scored 46 points as the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-120, overcoming triple doubles by Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points and eight assists for Golden State, which had lost three of four. Moses Moody added 19 points.

Wembanyama had 31 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career triple double. He had 38 points and 12 rebounds in a 121-117 victory at Chicago on Monday night.

Wembanyama and Castle became the first Spurs teammates to record triple doubles in the same game. Castle finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

San Antonio suffered its first home loss this season. The Spurs had won three in a row overall.

Curry explodes in second half

Curry scored 29 points in the second half as the Warriors outscored the Spurs 76-64 in the final two quarters.

His fourth three-pointer gave Golden State a 74-73 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter, their first lead since the opening minutes of the first.

Curry had 22 points in the third quarter, going 5-for-9 on three-pointers and making all nine of his free-throw attempts.

Golden State finished 32 for 36 on free throws while San Antonio was 14 for 16.

The Spurs had three alley-oop dunks in building a 16-point lead in the second quarter, and the 7-foot-4 (2.2-metre) Wembanyama didn’t throw any down although he did assist on one to Castle. Luke Kornet had the other two dunks on assists from Castle and Devin Vassell.

Wembanyama blocked Draymond Green’s 25ft (7.6-metre) three-point attempt early in the opening quarter, leaping from the free-throw line to get to the ball. The block extended Wembanyama’s streak to 96 straight games with at least one block.

Golden State improved to 1-1 on a six-game trip. San Antonio have four games remaining on their homestand.

The teams meet again on Friday.