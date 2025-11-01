Liverpool beat Villa to end Premier League losing streak, Man Utd draw

Liverpool finally halted their dreadful losing run with a 2-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on Saturday to climb into third place in the table, as Mohamed Salah became the third player in Reds history to score 250 goals.

Under mounting pressure after four successive league losses – and six in their last seven games across all competitions – Arne Slot’s men climbed to within seven points of league leaders Arsenal, with 18 points. Villa fell to 11th in the table on 15 points.

Salah struck in first-half injury time, capitalising on a huge blunder from Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who played the ball right into the path of Liverpool’s talisman. Salah finished first time to the relief of the anxious Anfield crowd, and joined Roger Hunt and Ian Rush as the only players to score 250 goals for the Merseyside club.

Ryan Gravenberch doubled the home side’s lead in the 58th minute when he blasted a shot from the top of the box that deflected off Pau Torres and in, past Martinez.

Man United fight back for draw at Forest with Diallo stunner

A stunning volley from Amad Diallo earned Manchester United a battling 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Looking to continue their revival under Ruben Amorim, United appeared to be on their way to securing a fourth successive league victory after Brazilian veteran Casemiro headed them into a 34th-minute lead.

United, however, capitulated early in the second half, when two goals in less than two minutes from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona helped Forest to turn the match on its head.

The visitors responded well, but were frustrated in their efforts to restore parity until Diallo unleashed a blistering strike from the edge of the penalty area nine minutes from time to secure a point for Amorim’s side.

Diallo almost snatched victory at the death, as United missed the chance to climb up to second in the standings with a win, the point helping them to move into fifth in the standings, above rivals Manchester City, who play on Sunday. Forest stay 18th.

Arsenal extend Premier League lead

Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, as their mastery of set pieces again proved irresistible.

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the 14th minute from yet another corner routine involving Declan Rice and Gabriel, with the Swede touching in from close range.

Arsenal were in cruise control in the 35th minute, this time from open play, as a sweeping counterattack ended with Rice thumping a header past Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Burnley did not manage a goal attempt in the first half, and while they offered more of a threat after the break, Arsenal eased to a seventh consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

Arsenal have 25 points from 10 games, with Bournemouth, who play on Sunday, second on 18. Burnley are 17th with 10 points.