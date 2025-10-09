The French captain has confirmed his availability for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifying matches.

France’s captain Kylian Mbappe says he feels “more relaxed” with his life in Madrid than he did in Paris and is in good shape before his nation’s upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last season, has confirmed his availability for the international fixtures.

“The coach [Didier Deschamps] wants me to play. I don’t think there will be a major problem,” Mbappe said on Thursday.

Deschamps added: “It’s not prohibitive; it depends more on his sensitivity regarding his ankle.”

Two-time world champions France will face Azerbaijan in Paris on Friday and Iceland on Monday.

Mbappe had received treatment for a “small niggle” in his right ankle, picked up while playing for Real Madrid last weekend.

The 26-year-old said he has fully settled into life in the Spanish capital since joining the European giants.

“A career can have some slightly more complicated years, years where you have a little more hardship,” he said.

“But in life, I think I’ve adapted well to Madrid. This isn’t an attack on France, but it’s true that I’m more relaxed there. In Madrid, the lifestyle is different. It’s less hectic than in Paris.

“I’ve managed to score goals. But I think that, moreover, in my game I’m also in a good mood, even if I think I can still do better,” he said.

Deschamps urged his players not to underestimate Azerbaijan.

“Certainly, they’re not among the best European teams, but they’re coming off a draw against Ukraine,” said Deschamps.

“Seven of their players play for Qarabag,” which has won its first two Champions League pool matches, added the France coach.

Les Bleus are top of their group with two wins from two so far in qualifying.