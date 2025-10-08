Egypt qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 with win over Djibouti

Two goals from Salah and one from Adel make Egypt the third African country after Morocco and Tunisia to book a berth.

Egypt have booked a berth at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with an easy 3-0 win over Djibouti in Casablanca that gave them top place in Group A with one game remaining.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored twice and Ibrahim Adel claimed the other goal for the Pharaohs on Wednesday, as they became the third African country after Morocco and Tunisia to book their place in next year’s finals in North America.

Salah has scored nine goals in Egypt’s marathon qualifying campaign that began two years ago.

Egypt have competed at three previous World Cups but failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar, where Morocco had their best run as semifinalists and Tunisia were knocked out in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey was on the scoring sheet as Ghana trounced the Central African Republic 5-0 in Meknes, and they need one point from their final match at home to Comoros to qualify.

Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, captain Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana were the other scorers for the Black Stars, who led 1-0 at half-time.

Cape Verde came from two goals behind in Tripoli to draw 3-3 with Libya and edge closer to a first World Cup appearance.

The island nation of about 550,000 inhabitants off the coast of Senegal will clinch first place in Group D if they defeat Eswatini in Praia on Monday.

Known as the Blue Sharks, the Cape Verdeans are two points ahead of Cameroon, who beat Mauritius 2-0 in Saint-Pierre with Manchester United striker Bryan Mbeumo among the goal scorers.

Cape Verde have 20 points after nine rounds, two more than Cameroon, whose eight World Cup appearances are an African record.

Cameroon, firm pre-qualifying favourites to win the group, had to secure maximum points in Mauritius to keep alive their hopes of overtaking Cape Verde, but needed 92 minutes to ensure success. They complete their schedule at home to Angola in Yaounde and must win to have any hope of automatic qualification.

Should Cape Verde finish first, Cameroon would hope to finish among the four best-ranked runners-up and qualify for the playoffs in November.

The winners of the African mini-tournament, comprising single-match semifinals and a final, advance to six-nation inter-continental playoffs next March with two World Cup places up for grabs.

The 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.