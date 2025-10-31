Follow our live build-up, with full team news coverage, ahead of our live text commentary stream of the game at Anfield.

Who: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

What: English Premier League

Where: Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom

When: Saturday, November 1 at 8pm (20:00 GMT)

Liverpool boss Arne Slot badly needs his star names to get back on track after being dumped out of the League Cup by Crystal Palace on Wednesday to compound a miserable run for the Premier League champions.

Slot made his priorities clear by making 10 changes as Palace cruised to a 3-0 win at Anfield against a youthful Liverpool selection.

It was the Reds’ six defeats in seven games, and they have lost their last four in the Premier League following last Saturday’s defeat at Brentford.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at their fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday as the pressure grows on the Anfield club.

What is Liverpool manager Slot’s take on the current run?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his side must not make a habit of losing games they should win after six defeats in their last seven games plunged the Premier League champions into crisis.

Slot’s decision to name an inexperienced side for the 3-0 defeat to the Eagles drew criticism, but he again defended the need to give his key players a rest after a series of injury problems in the early part of the season.

Slot had an eye not only on the visit of in-form Villa, but Real Madrid’s trip to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday and Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City next Sunday.

“It is nothing to do with the squad depth; it is how we’ve gone throughout the season in terms of injuries and availability,” said Slot at his pre-match news conference on Friday.

“It’s just the situation as it is. We have still more than enough good players available to play the game on Saturday, to play the game on Tuesday, and to play the game on Sunday, but I have to take care of a few of them, and that’s why I made the decision not to play.”

How are Aston Villa faring as they head to Liverpool?

Five games into the Premier League campaign, Villa trailed Liverpool by 12 points.

But the two meet this weekend, separated only by goal difference as Unai Emery’s men have hit form just as Liverpool’s losing streak began.

The Villas’ winning run has extended to four matches, including notable scalps against Tottenham and City, to surge back into contention for the Champions League places.

Slot cited Villa as an example to his side of how quickly things can change and the overall strength of the Premier League.

How is the Premier League title race shaping up?

Arsenal enjoy a four-point lead at the top of the table, but only three points separate second-placed Bournemouth from Villa in eighth.

“Apart from Arsenal, I think many teams are in and around the same points, so again it tells you also how hard the Premier League is,” added Slot.

“Normally, although with us the run is already quite long, you don’t every time lose a game of football where you create more chances than the other team.

“They (Villa) decided not to make a habit out of that, and let’s hope we decide not to make a habit out of having more chances than the opponent but not winning it.”

Why did Slot make so many changes at Palace?

The Dutchman said he could not risk any more injuries to his key players with the visit of Villa quickly followed by clashes against Real and City.

“I don’t think it is possible if you lose six out of seven that there is even more pressure,” said Slot. “If you are on a run of results like this, if you play for Liverpool, if you manage Liverpool, you know the pressure is there.”

Is Liverpool’s form a crisis for the Premier League champions?

The Reds have not kept a clean sheet for 10 games as Slot struggles to find the right balance for a side disrupted by a huge squad turnover during the transfer window.

Liverpool spent a Premier League record near 450 million pounds ($590m), but crucially lost more players than they recruited, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz particularly missed.

“To see the champions lose four games in a row in the Premier League with the expenditure in the summer, I think we’re in crisis time for Liverpool right now,” said former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

What happened the last time Liverpool faced Aston Villa?

The last meeting between the pair came in the Premier League with the sides sharing a 2-2 draw at Villa Park in February.

Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a 29th-minute lead, but Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins turned the game around by the break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, now with Real Madrid, levelled matters in the 61st minute.

What happened in the corresponding fixture last season?

The Premier League match at Anfield ended in a 2-0 win for the Reds in November.

Darwin Nunez netted the opener in the 20th minute, while Mohamed Salah settled matters in the 84th.

When did Aston Villa last beat Liverpool?

Villa last defeated the Reds in October 2020 in a Premier League match at Villa Park. The home side recorded a 7-2 win – the third time they had hit the Reds for six or more goals in a single game. The first time was a 6-2 home win in the league in 1915, and the second was a 6-1 home win in the league in 1932.

Liverpool have only ever hit Villa for six on one occasion – a 6-0 win at Villa Park in 2016.

The Reds are unbeaten in the last 10 matches since that 2020 defeat, winning seven of those matches.

When did Aston Villa last win at Liverpool?

Villa’s last win at Anfield came in 2014, with Gabriel Agbonlahor netting the only goal of the Premier League game in the ninth minute.

It marked a second win in three visits to Anfield after a 3-1 Premier League victory in 2012 was recorded, thanks largely to former Reds’ strikers Christian Benteke bagging a double.

Andreas Weimann netted Villa’s other goal, in between the Benteke brace, while Steven Gerrard scored a consolation for the home side in the 87th minute.

Both games were part of a four-game unbeaten run for Villa at Anfield but the Midlands club have lost six of their last season’s trips since then.

Head-to-head

This is the 206th meeting between the clubs, with Liverpool winning 103 matches and Villa emerging victorious on 59 occasions.

Liverpool team news

Ryan Gravenberch may return from his ankle injury in time for the visit of Villa.

Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones both remain doubtful with groin problems, however, while Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni are all definite absentees through injury.

Amara Nallo is suspended following his sending off in midweek.

Aston Villa team news

Loanee Harvey Elliott is ineligible to face his parent club. Emiliano Buendia is a doubt with a foot injury, while Youri Tielemans (calf) and Andres Garcia (unspecified) have both been ruled out.

Liverpool possible starting lineup

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Aston Villa possible starting lineup

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Kamara; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

Liverpool form (all competitions – latest game last):

L-L-W-L-L

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

W-W-W-L-W