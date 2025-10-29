Vladimir Guerrero Jr hit a two-run home run, Shane Bieber pitched into the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays levelled the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series at two games apiece with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Andres Gimenez, Bo Bichette and Addison Barger each had RBI singles in a four-run seventh inning as the Blue Jays overcame the heartbreak of an 18-inning loss in Game 3 to guarantee a Game 6 at Toronto on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani pitched six-plus innings for the Dodgers in his first career World Series start and was charged with four runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts. After reaching base nine times in Game 3, he was 0-for-3 at the plate in Game 4 with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Dodgers’ offence has three runs over the past 20 innings going back to the eighth inning of Game 3.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Enrique Hernandez gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Max Muncy.

The Blue Jays moved in front 2-1 in the third inning on Guerrero’s two-run shot to left-centre against Ohtani. The long ball was the seventh of the postseason but the first of the World Series for Guerrero, who entered the night without an RBI in the Fall Classic.

When Bieber struck out Ohtani on a foul tip in the third inning, it ended Ohtani’s World Series-record streak of 11 consecutive plate appearances where he reached base. Ohtani had singled in the eighth inning of Game 2, reached base all nine times in Game 3 (including two doubles and two homers), and walked in the first inning of Game 4.

Advertisement

Bieber (2-0) gave up one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Ohtani (2-1) departed from the mound in the seventh after the Blue Jays opened the inning with a single from Daulton Varsho and a double from Ernie Clement.

Dodgers left-hander Anthony Banda took over on the mound, and Gimenez greeted him with an RBI single to left, making it a 3-1 game. Ty France delivered a run-scoring groundout before Bichette and Barger added RBI hits for a 6-1 lead.

Los Angeles got back one run in the ninth on a run-scoring groundout by Tommy Edman.

Toronto played without leadoff man George Springer because of an injury to his right side that occurred in Game 3.